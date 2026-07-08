Learning Snacks: Stories in the Sun: Making Summer Reading Fun!📚☀️

FOR KIDS: READ, PLAY, EXPLORE!

Discover your next favorite book this summer with these exciting book lists ! Watch these PBS Kids Read Along videos for entertaining read-alouds by some familiar faces. Or play interactive story games to help you become a stronger reader!

FOR PARENTS: SUMMER READING MADE EASY

Make summer reading one of your family’s favorite traditions! Encourage daily reading with this summer reading chart as you discover new ways to enjoy books together as a family . Remember to make the most of your local library's events and summer reading challenges. Even just a few minutes of reading aloud each day can strengthen your child’s literacy skills!