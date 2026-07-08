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Learning Snacks: Stories in the Sun: Making Summer Reading Fun!📚☀️

Summer is a great time to dive into a new book! Reading for just a few minutes a day helps children practice comprehension, learn new vocabulary and avoid the summer slide. This week’s Learning Snacks is filled with stories, reading activities and fun family resources to make summer reading an exciting adventure!

FOR KIDS: READ, PLAY, EXPLORE!
Discover your next favorite book this summer with these exciting book lists! Watch these PBS Kids Read Along videos for entertaining read-alouds by some familiar faces. Or play interactive story games to help you become a stronger reader!

FOR PARENTS: SUMMER READING MADE EASY
Make summer reading one of your family’s favorite traditions! Encourage daily reading with this summer reading chart as you discover new ways to enjoy books together as a family. Remember to make the most of your local library's events and summer reading challenges. Even just a few minutes of reading aloud each day can strengthen your child’s literacy skills!

FOR EDUCATORS: LITERACY LESSONS & MORE!
Keep students engaged and reading all summer long with resources from PBS LearningMedia’s Literacy collection. Discover summer reading, writing and storytelling activities, and inspire a love of reading with these classic Reading Rainbow read-aloud stories. Summer reading keeps the joy of learning alive!

PBS KIDS READ: Summer Reading Initiative
PBS KIDS celebrates the joy of reading and helps kids get ready for the start of school with a spotlight on literacy-focused content all summer long.
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