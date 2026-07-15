Learning Snacks: Summer Road Trip! America’s Great Outdoors 🚗🌲
FOR KIDS: ADVENTURE STARTS HERE!
Time to buckle up and hit the road! Discover new states and learn about amazing places with your favorite PBS Kids shows! Play a nature road trip game with Nature Cat, check out summer vacation videos or play BINGO on your next trip to make every mile fun!
FOR PARENTS: ROAD TRIP READY!
Make travel time quality time with these exciting road trip tips to keep everyone having fun! Try making some new healthy snacks to keep bellies full and take along your kids' favorite characters from City Island with these printables. Make sure to share a photo tagging @cityislandpbs and @pbskids!
FOR EDUCATORS: CROSS-COUNTRY FIELD TRIPS!
Take a virtual field trip to see America’s iconic national parks and landmarks! Students can observe nature with a national parks journal while exploring famous places like the National Mall, Statue of Liberty, Warm Springs and the Gateway Arch. Students will enjoy connecting with geography, history and nature through these engaging lessons that inspire curiosity.