© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Learning Snacks: Sun, Sand and Science! 🏖️☀️🔬 🐚

Summer is the perfect time to turn everyday adventures into exciting scientific discoveries! A trip to the beach, a craft at home or a game in the backyard create endless possibilities for asking questions, experimenting and learning. Dive into these PBS Kids resources this week to make this the best summer yet!

FOR KIDS: UNDERWATER EXPLORERS!
Let’s explore, discover and experiment! Become a super summer scientist by exploring underwater ecosystems at the beach just like SciGirls and Molly of Denali! Investigating ocean life and building sandcastles are perfect opportunities to test your science skills.

FOR PARENTS: DIVE INTO DISCOVERY AT HOME!
Keep young minds engaged all summer long with simple science experiments and hands-on activities! Take your science experiments to the beach or lake with these floating water bottle boats or by designing and flying your own kite! Make sunny days into memories that will last forever.

FOR EDUCATORS: SUMMER SCIENCE LESSONS!
Bring the excitement of summer science into your classroom or camp with engaging lessons from PBS LearningMedia. Explore topics like solar energy, firefly communication, coral reef conservation and summer science topics in the Summer Camp Collection. Encourage your student to explore, observe and take chances to connect science to the world around them!

PBS KIDS READ: Summer Reading Initiative
PBS KIDS celebrates the joy of reading and helps kids get ready for the start of school with a spotlight on literacy-focused content all summer long.
Learn More


Quick Links