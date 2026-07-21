Learning Snacks: Sun, Sand and Science! 🏖️☀️🔬 🐚

FOR KIDS: UNDERWATER EXPLORERS!

Let’s explore, discover and experiment! Become a super summer scientist by exploring underwater ecosystems at the beach just like SciGirls and Molly of Denali ! Investigating ocean life and building sandcastles are perfect opportunities to test your science skills.

FOR PARENTS: DIVE INTO DISCOVERY AT HOME!

Keep young minds engaged all summer long with simple science experiments and hands-on activities ! Take your science experiments to the beach or lake with these floating water bottle boats or by designing and flying your own kite ! Make sunny days into memories that will last forever.