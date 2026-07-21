Learning Snacks: Sun, Sand and Science! 🏖️☀️🔬 🐚
FOR KIDS: UNDERWATER EXPLORERS!
Let’s explore, discover and experiment! Become a super summer scientist by exploring underwater ecosystems at the beach just like SciGirls and Molly of Denali! Investigating ocean life and building sandcastles are perfect opportunities to test your science skills.
FOR PARENTS: DIVE INTO DISCOVERY AT HOME!
Keep young minds engaged all summer long with simple science experiments and hands-on activities! Take your science experiments to the beach or lake with these floating water bottle boats or by designing and flying your own kite! Make sunny days into memories that will last forever.
FOR EDUCATORS: SUMMER SCIENCE LESSONS!
Bring the excitement of summer science into your classroom or camp with engaging lessons from PBS LearningMedia. Explore topics like solar energy, firefly communication, coral reef conservation and summer science topics in the Summer Camp Collection. Encourage your student to explore, observe and take chances to connect science to the world around them!