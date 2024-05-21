© 2024 Connecticut Public

May is Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Heritage Month!

In May, we celebrate Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month! The Month was formerly known as Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage month, but the name changed in 2022 to highlight the unique cultures and diverse experiences of people who identify as AANHPI.
FOR KIDS: JELLY, BEN & POGO CELEBRATE AANHPI MONTH
AANHPI Month is the perfect opportunity to learn about cultures and lands far away from our home! Check out this video playlist featuring Let’s Go Luna, Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood, Xavier Riddle and more! Learn from Jelly, Ben, and Pogo as they share their Filipino culture and traditions with us in this video playlist. For more, visit this link!

FOR PARENTS: HONORING AANHPI STORIES
Our family’s cultures and traditions are near and dear to our hearts! Sharing those traditions with others is a special way for us all to feel more reconnected with our roots. Share this book list of AANHPI stories with your family to celebrate a new culture. Or honor Asian American authors and illustrators with this book list!

FOR EDUCATORS: TEACHING AANHPI HISTORY
Celebrating Asian American, Native Hawiian, and Pacific Islander Heritage Month is the perfect time for a history lesson or virtual field trip! How about a Hawaiian dance field trip to learn about the history of hula dance? These ABC’s of AAPIs coloring pages are perfect for morning work. Students will learn about a new AAPI role model or vocabulary word each day!

