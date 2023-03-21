© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

At Paul Newman's camp for seriously ill children, a new center emerges after fire

Connecticut Public Radio | By Eddy Martinez
Published March 21, 2023 at 6:56 PM EDT
Hole in the Wall Gang New Complex
Tyler Russell
/
Connecticut Public
Amarey Brookshire (13), examines the mosaic mural that now stands at the center of the rebuilt Creative Complex at Paul Newman's Hole In the Wall Gang Camp in Ashford. The original complex was destroyed in a fire in 2021. Amarey remained quiet, but her mother, Amarilis Franjul, told those present how much the Hole In the Wall Camp has meant to them throughout years of involvement.

The newly-built Creative Complex at the Hole in the Wall Gang Camp represents a new beginning forged from tragedy, according to CEO Jimmy Canton.

“Because out of that tragedy, something beautiful and extraordinary emerged as our community rallied to our sides," Canton said at a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Ashford Tuesday. "Today I stand before you filled with gratitude."

A fire in 2021 destroyed part of the camp, which had been founded by actor and philanthropist Paul Newman. The camp caters to seriously ill children and family members free of charge.

The 11,000-square foot complex is home to the camp’s arts and crafts programs, a store and a kitchen. Camp officials and Gov. Ned Lamont presided at the grand opening for the new building, which will promote autonomy, and boasts eco-friendly energy use.

Among those in attendance at Tuesday’s ceremony: Amarey Brookshire, 13, who attended camp in 2022, and her mother, Amarilis Franjul.

Brookshire has sickle cell disease, which Franjul said has led to more than 30 blood transfusions. They were saddened over the fire, but Franjul said it also brought people together.

“The silver lining is that it has brought us all here today,” Franjul said. “We may not have been prepared in that moment. But sometimes life forces change upon us and although change is sometimes hard, it is always needed.”

The new building features an open concept main level to help promote collaboration. A serenity room will let parents unwind and a quiet corner will allow children with sensory issues the chance to decompress from the hectic pace of camp life.

The building will be heated by an alternative to fossil fuels, said Hilary Axtmayer, the chief program officer.

“Even the building’s heating and cooling has been designed with the future in mind and will be fully supplied by geothermal energy,” Axtmayer said.

Axtmayer also said the use of geothermal energy will prevent 77 tons of carbon dioxide from entering the atmosphere.

But the Creative Complex won’t just help the environment. The camp’s mission, according to its website, states the camp was founded to give every child, no matter their illness, the chance to “raise a little hell.” The camp, which was formed in 1988, now serves more than 20,000 children a year.

Axtmayer said she expects hundreds of children to attend camp this summer. Brookshire is planning to apply for this year, as well.

Tags
News Windham CountyLatest News
Eddy Martinez
See stories by Eddy Martinez

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content