© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Subway, which started in Connecticut in 1965, announces sale to private equity firm

Connecticut Public Radio | By Matt Dwyer,
Kay Perkins
Published August 24, 2023 at 12:37 PM EDT
File - The Subway sandwich chain said Thursday it will be sold to the private equity firm Roark Capital. Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.
Charles Krupa
/
AP
File - The Subway sandwich chain said Thursday it will be sold to the private equity firm Roark Capital. Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

Subway, which was founded in Connecticut in 1965, announced Thursday it’s being bought by a private equity firm.

Affiliates of Roark Capital Group are buying the sandwich shop company. The purchase price was about $9.6 billion, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Roark's investments include a number of fast food and sit-down restaurants, including Dunkin', Jimmy John's, Moe's and Arby's.

Subway has long been based in Milford, although it also has a headquarters in Miami.

"This transaction reflects Subway's long-term growth potential, and the substantial value of our brand and our franchisees around the world," Subway CEO John Chidsey said in a statement. "Subway has a bright future with Roark, and we are committed to continuing to focus on a win-win-win approach for our franchisees, our guests and our employees."

Subway has nearly 37,000 locations in more than 100 countries.

According to Subway, back in 1965, 17-year-old Fred DeLuca asked a family friend for advice on how to pay his college tuition. “With an idea to open a submarine sandwich shop and an initial $1,000 investment from Dr. [Peter] Buck, the two formed a business partnership that would ultimately change the landscape of the quick service restaurant industry,” the company said.

They opened their first restaurant in Bridgeport in 1965.

Subway has been losing market share in recent years to fast-growing rivals like Panera and Firehouse Subs, which feature more varied menus and newer stores. Subway took notice, and began a program to modernize its stores in 2017. In 2021, it refreshed its menu and upgraded ingredients; last year it introduced a line of chef-developed sandwiches.

Subway said 2022 was a record year for the brand, which has now posted 10 consecutive quarters of same-store sales growth.

Connecticut Public's Eric Aasen and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

News
Matt Dwyer
Matt Dwyer is a producer for Where We Live and a reporter and midday host for Connecticut Public's news department.
See stories by Matt Dwyer
Kay Perkins
Kay Perkins
See stories by Kay Perkins

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate