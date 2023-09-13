© 2023 Connecticut Public

News

Ganim wins Bridgeport mayoral primary, as absentee ballots once again decide election

Connecticut Public Radio | By Kate Seltzer,
Ashad Hajela
Published September 13, 2023 at 12:14 AM EDT
Updated September 13, 2023 at 12:49 AM EDT
Mayoral primary challenger John Gomes converses with Patricia Newton-Foster outside Dunbar Elementary School in Bridgeport. She is a shirt-wearing Joe Ganim supporter, but said she is impressed with Gomes. "He has a vision for Bridgeport, a damn good vision."
Tyler Russell
/
Connecticut Public
Mayoral primary challenger John Gomes converses with Patricia Newton-Foster outside Dunbar Elementary School in Bridgeport. She is a shirt-wearing Joe Ganim supporter, but said she is impressed with Gomes. "He has a vision for Bridgeport, a damn good vision," she said.

Incumbent Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim defeated challenger John Gomes, his former aide, for the Democratic primary, with results announced early Wednesday morning.

Yet again, the race was decided by absentee ballots. The Associated Press called the race for Ganim shortly after midnight.

Ganim previously fired Gomes in an act Gomes characterized as retaliation for Gomes exploring his own Bridgeport mayoral run.

Ganim first served as mayor from 1991 to 2003 before spending seven years in federal prison for corruption and extortion charges stemming from his time in office. But he achieved an unlikely political comeback in 2015, winning the mayoral election.

He was last re-elected in 2019, after also facing a primary challenge; during that primary, he narrowly defeated state Sen. Marilyn Moore by 270 votes. Accusations of irregularities over absentee ballots prompted several investigations during that election.

The primary results are likely the first go in what will be a replay contest in November. Both Ganim and Gomes have qualified for back-up spots on the Nov. 7 ballot.

Lamond Daniels has also qualified to appear on the general election ballot as a petitioning candidate with no major or minor party endorsement. It's unclear whether he'll actually stay in the race in November. His campaign said it will make an announcement regarding his candidacy on Wednesday.

This story has been updated. Connecticut Public's Patrick Skahill and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Kate Seltzer
Kate Seltzer is the Howard Center for Investigative Reporting Fellow for Connecticut Public's Accountability Project. She completed her master's in journalism at the University of Maryland's Philip Merrill College of Journalism in December.
Ashad Hajela
Ashad Hajela is CT Public's Tow Fellow for Race, Youth and Justice with Connecticut Public's Accountability Project.
