Trump ally Steve Bannon to report to CT federal prison to serve 4-month sentence on contempt charges

Connecticut Public Radio | By Lindsay Whitehurst / Associated Press
Published July 1, 2024 at 9:36 AM EDT
Former Trump White House senior advisor Steve Bannon speaks to journalists after leaving federal court after being sentenced on October 21, 2022 in Washington, DC. Bannon was sentenced to four months in prison after a federal jury found him guilty of two counts of contempt of Congress after he refused to turn over documents or be interviewed by the House committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Chip Somodevilla
/
Getty
FILE: Former Trump White House senior advisor Steve Bannon speaks to journalists after leaving federal court after being sentenced on October 21, 2022 in Washington, DC. Bannon was sentenced to four months in prison after a federal jury found him guilty of two counts of contempt of Congress after he refused to turn over documents or be interviewed by the House committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Longtime Trump ally Steve Bannon is scheduled to report to a federal prison in Connecticut on Monday to serve a four-month sentence on contempt charges for defying a subpoena in the congressional investigation into the U.S. Capitol attack.

A judge had allowed Bannon to stay free for nearly two years while he appealed, but ordered him to report to prison Monday after an appeals court panel upheld his contempt of Congress convictions.

The Supreme Court rejected his last-minute appeal to stave off his sentence.

A jury found Bannon guilty of two counts of contempt of Congress: one for refusing to sit for a deposition with the Jan. 6 House Committee and a second for refusing to provide documents related to his involvement in the Republican ex-president’s efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss to Democrat Joe Biden.

Defense attorneys have argued the case raises issues that should be examined by the Supreme Court, including Bannon’s previous lawyer’s belief that the subpoena was invalid because former President Donald Trump had asserted executive privilege. Prosecutors, though, say Bannon had left the White House years before and Trump had never invoked executive privilege in front of the committee.

Bannon’s appeal will continue to play out, and Republican House leaders have put their support behind stepping in to assert the Jan. 6 committee was improperly created, effectively trying to deem the subpoena Bannon received as illegitimate.

Another Trump aide, trade adviser Peter Navarro, has also been convicted of contempt of Congress. He reported to prison in March to serve his four-month sentence after the Supreme Court refused his bid to delay the sentence.

Bannon is also facing criminal charges in New York state court alleging he duped donors who gave money to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. Bannon has pleaded not guilty to money laundering, conspiracy, fraud and other charges, and that trial has been postponed until at least the end of September.
