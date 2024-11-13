© 2024 Connecticut Public

Infowars auction could determine whether Alex Jones is kicked off its platforms

Connecticut Public Radio | By Dave Collins, Associated Press
Published November 13, 2024 at 10:14 AM EST
FILE - Right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones speaks to the media after arriving at the federal courthouse for a hearing in front of a bankruptcy judge Friday, June 14, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)
David J. Phillip/AP
/
AP
FILE: Conspiracy talk show host Alex Jones speaks with the media outside Waterbury Superior Court during a trial to determine the amount of money Jones owes for spreading the lie that the 2012 mass shooting in Newtown didn’t happen.

Conspiracy theory purveyor Infowars and most of its assets are set to go on the auction block Wednesday, with Alex Jones waiting to see if he will be allowed to stay or if he will get kicked off its online platforms.

The private auction is being held as part of Jones' personal bankruptcy, which resulted from the nearly $1.5 billion in defamation lawsuit judgments a judge and jurors ordered the bombastic internet show and radio host to pay to families of victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting for repeatedly telling his audience that the Connecticut massacre of 20 children and six adults was a hoax staged by crisis actors.

Jones has said that he believes he could remain at the Infowars studios in Austin, Texas, and continue to use its online platforms if supporters win the bidding. But if opponents buy the assets, he said it could be shut down immediately. He said he has set up a new studio, new websites and new social media accounts in case the latter happens.

On his show Tuesday, Jones alleged that the auction was “rigged” and that he believed “bad guys” will buy Infowars' parent company, Free Speech Systems, and its assets. He did not elaborate but said he would “just drive down the road” and broadcast at another studio.

Up for sale are everything from Jones’ studio desk to Infowars’ name, video archive, social media accounts and product trademarks. Buyers can even purchase an armored truck and video cameras. Any items not sold will be auctioned off next month.

It's not clear if the winning bidder or bidders will be announced Wednesday. The trustee in Jones' bankruptcy case has three business days to disclose that information to a federal court in Texas.

Jones, who has since acknowledged that the Sandy Hook shooting did happen, is appealing the defamation verdicts.
Dave Collins, Associated Press
