Geno Auriemma encouraged that Paige Bueckers knee isn't hurt too badly

Geno Auriemma has seen more than his fair share of “freaky” injuries over the last few years.

When UConn star guard Paige Bueckers went down with a knee injury late in the third quarter going for a loose ball, he hoped this wouldn't be another one of those.

The early reports the Hall of Fame coach said of the severity of it were encouraging.

“The news from what you can tell was not lousy,” Auriemma said after the 83-52 victory over Villanova on Sunday. “Let’s put it that way."

Bueckers had 15 points and nine assists before getting hurt. The injury occurred in the same knee that she tore her ACL in 2022. UConn has had so many injuries over the last few years, barely being able to field a healthy roster at times. The Huskies are still missing a couple players this season — Caroline Ducharme (head), Ayanna Patterson (shoulder) and Aubrey Griffin (torn ACL).

“Over the last couple years when things happen, you automatically shake your head and try not to think of the worst,” he said. “These kids want to play. they love playing more than anything and we’re starting to get everyone out of the game one at a time. You can’t predict some of this stuff.”

Bueckers was going for a loose ball when Villanova’s Jasmine Bascoe dove and went into the All-Americans’ left knee, bending it back awkwardly.

The redshirt senior sat on the court for a minute before limping off. She went to the locker room before returning to the bench a few minutes later with ice on the knee. She didn’t go back into the game.

“She had some ice on it right now,” Auriemma said. “It’s like what I said about Azzi (Fudd), these freaky things that happen when someone runs into you. Like it was with Azzi, not the worst thing we could imagine. That’s great news considering how awkward it was.”