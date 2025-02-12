© 2025 Connecticut Public

John Larson suffered ‘complex partial seizure’ that caused pause

Connecticut Public Radio | By Lisa Hagen
Published February 12, 2025 at 4:14 PM EST
U.S. Rep. John Larson, D-Conn., paused during a speech on the House floor on Feb. 10, 2025.
C-SPAN
/
Via CT Mirror
U.S. Rep. John Larson, D-Conn., paused during a speech on the House floor on Feb. 10, 2025.

U.S. Rep. John Larson, D-1st District, suffered a “complex partial seizure” that caused him to freeze and abruptly stop speaking while delivering a floor speech on Monday, according to a statement from his office.

His office initially attributed the pause to an adverse reaction to new medication but gave a more detailed update late Tuesday about what prompted the medical incident.

Following his floor speech around noon on Monday, Larson saw the attending physician in Congress, Brian Monahan, who referred him for “further evaluation.” After undergoing tests, he was diagnosed with a complex partial seizure. The congressman said he had a heart valve replacement years ago because of a condition he was born with, which can later cause symptoms like what he experienced on Monday.

“After a round of tests, it was determined that the cause of the brief pause in my speech was a complex partial seizure,” Larson said in a statement. “Fifteen years ago, I had a heart valve replacement due to a variation in the shape of my aortic valve that I was born with. Sometimes, people with this condition can later develop symptoms such as the momentary change in speech or movement that was apparent yesterday.”

A complex partial seizure, also known as a focal impaired awareness seizure, is described as a type of epilepsy in adults that causes a change in consciousness and often lasts between 30 seconds and a few minutes. Symptoms include losing awareness and staring blankly, according to the Epilepsy Foundation.

Larson, 76, said he was prescribed mediation that “will greatly reduce the chance of this happening again.” He will return to his normal schedule and vote on the House floor on Wednesday. Following the episode, Larson missed votes on Monday and Tuesday.

When the House gaveled in on Monday afternoon, members were able to deliver 5-minute speeches. Larson used his time to criticize billionaire Elon Musk and how his team with the new Department of Government Efficiency gained access to sensitive payment system that has information like Americans’ Social Security benefits and tax returns. A federal judge has now temporarily blocked DOGE from that access.

But part way through his remarks, the East Hartford congressman went abruptly silent for about 25 seconds, except for a few words. As he slowly resumed his speech, his time had expired, and he yielded back the floor.

“Now [Trump] is saying he’s not even accountable to the courts because he and the billionaire class have gotten together and said, ‘Don’t worry, no one on the Republican side in the House and Senate who control both the house and Senate is going to speak up,'” Larson said before he froze, adding several seconds later in a slower and deeper voice, “and challenge us.”

He remained silent for another 20 seconds before slowly continuing, “but we need to protect Americans’ privacy and their Social Security.” He resumed for a bit longer before the member presiding over the House informed him twice that his time expired.
Later in the day, Larson saw the Capitol physician and got tests. His office said he also participated in meetings at his office on Monday and was in “good spirits.”

The episode was reminiscent to those of Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, who froze twice while speaking with reporters in 2023. At the time, the Capitol physician had attributed McConnell’s episodes to his recovery from a concussion that he sustained from a fall.

Larson has represented the Hartford-area district since 1998. He easily won reelection to a 14th term during the November elections.

“I am grateful to Dr. Monahan and the staff, and I extend my deepest appreciation to my family, friends, colleagues, constituents, and everyone who reached out with their well wishes and offers of support. I am looking forward to getting back to work for the people of Connecticut’s First District,” Larson said.

The Connecticut Mirror/Connecticut Public Radio federal policy reporter position is made possible, in part, by funding from the Robert and Margaret Patricelli Family Foundation.

This story was originally published by the Connecticut Mirror.
Lisa Hagen
Lisa Hagen is CT Public and CT Mirror’s shared Federal Policy Reporter. Based in Washington, D.C., she focuses on the impact of federal policy in Connecticut and covers the state’s congressional delegation. Lisa previously covered national politics and campaigns for U.S. News & World Report, The Hill and National Journal’s Hotline.
See stories by Lisa Hagen

