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New York Islanders plan to move their AHL affiliate out of Bridgeport

Connecticut Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published March 20, 2026 at 9:50 AM EDT
FILE: A preseason game between the Hartford Wolfpack and the Bridgeport Islanders in Bridgeport on October 1, 2025.
Tyler Russell
/
Connecticut Public
FILE: A preseason game between the Hartford Wolfpack and the Bridgeport Islanders in Bridgeport on October 1, 2025.

The New York Islanders plan on moving their American Hockey League affiliate from Bridgeport, Connecticut, to Hamilton, Ontario, for next season, the franchise announced on Thursday.

The relocation requires approval by the AHL Board of Governors.

Should the move be permitted, the team currently known as the Bridgeport Islanders will play at TD Coliseum in Hamilton, which completed major renovations last fall.

A team name, logo and ticketing information for the Hamilton market will be announced at a later date, pending AHL approval, the franchise said.

“We are excited to make Hamilton our primary affiliate in the American Hockey League,” Islanders general manager and executive vice president Mathieu Darche said in a statement. “The support the city has shown our organization throughout this transition has been incredible. We look forward to having our top young talent play in front of such a strong fanbase inside the newly renovated, world-class TD Coliseum and we are committed to establishing ourselves in the community to engage a new generation of hockey fans.”

The Islanders’ top minor-league affiliate has played in Bridgeport for the past 25 years.
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Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

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The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

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