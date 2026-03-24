© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Photo exhibit sheds light on homelessness in the Greater Hartford area

Connecticut Public Radio | By Abigail Brone
Published March 24, 2026 at 7:03 PM EDT
With one of his photographs in the foreground, Phil Farnsworth talks in the Connecticut State Capitol about his project to document homelessness in the greater Hartford Area March 24, 2026. Farnsworth first photographed Hartford's homeless in 1984 in Harford and is again photographing unhoused people in a project he is working on with state Sen. Saud Anwar.
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
With one of his photographs in the foreground, Phil Farnsworth talks in the Connecticut State Capitol about his project to document homelessness in the greater Hartford Area March 24, 2026. Farnsworth first photographed Hartford's homeless in 1984 in Harford and is  again photographing unhoused people in a project he is working on with state Sen. Saud Anwar.

Farmington native and photographer Phil Farnsworth, has profiled homeless residents in Connecticut on and off, for nearly 40 years.

Farnsworth released a book of photography, Under the Bridge, in 1988. But with the state’s current rise in homelessness, Farnsworth decided to revisit the subject through his work. His latest exhibit was recently on display at the State Capitol.

When asked why he decided to revisit homelessness in his work, Farnsworth said, “I just can't take it anymore.”

“I'm driving around, and I'm seeing this stuff everywhere I go around the state,” Farnsworth said. “I'm not just picking on Hartford. It's going on everywhere. Every mall I go to, every stop sign, there appears to be somebody hustling for money, for something, and it's getting worse and worse and worse.”

Farnsworth said he eases into conversation with his subjects before asking permission to photograph them.
Visitors Amanda Ray and Tiana Correa (l-r) take in one of the dozens of photographs on display in the Connecticut State Capitol by photographer Phil Farnsworth March 24, 2026. In 1988 Farnsworth published “Under the Bridge,” a photo book about homelessness in Hartford.
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
Visitors Amanda Ray and Tiana Correa (l-r) take in one of the dozens of photographs on display in the Connecticut State Capitol by photographer Phil Farnsworth March 24, 2026. In 1988 Farnsworth published “Under the Bridge,” a photo book about homelessness in Hartford.

Much of Farnsworth’s recent work surrounds unhoused residents whose drug or alcohol addictions led to their homelessness.

“In the past you wouldn't see it. It was hidden under the bridges, and now it's out in the open and everyone can see it, and no one's doing anything about it. At least they're trying to,” Farnsworth said.

Farnsworth’s latest exhibit features black and white images of unhoused residents in the Greater Hartford area.

Farmington native, Kenneth Nelson, is among those who are featured in the exhibit. Nelson was homeless for seven years after his mother died and he wasn’t able to pay her reverse mortgage.

Nelson slept under highway overpasses and on benches until recently, when he began to qualify for social security payments. A local church also helped him secure an apartment.

Kenneth Nelson stands near a photograph of himself made in 2025 by Photographer Phil Farnsworth March 24, 2026. Nelson was nearing the end of a seven year stretch of homelessness when the photograph was made. The image is one of several dozen photographs by Farnsworth on display at the Connecticut State Capitol.
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
Kenneth Nelson stands near a photograph of himself made in 2025 by Photographer Phil Farnsworth March 24, 2026. Nelson was nearing the end of a seven year stretch of homelessness when the photograph was made. The image is one of several dozen photographs by Farnsworth on display at the Connecticut State Capitol.

“He (Farnsworth) took a couple pictures. He showed me them so I know I like them,” Nelson said of the photography experience. “It’s just to make the awareness about, it could be any town.”

State Sen. Saud Anwar said seeing unhoused people in the intimate photos forces viewers to want to help.

“We have an opportunity to look at their eyes, look at their faces, humanize them, see our family, see our friends, see people we care about in them,” Anwar said.

The exhibit is at the State Capitol, with plans for a permanent version to be added to the building. Farnsworth said the exhibit will also be featured at various locations across the state.
Tags
News Latest News
Abigail Brone
Abigail is Connecticut Public's housing reporter, covering statewide housing developments and issues, with an emphasis on Fairfield County communities. She received her master's from Columbia University in 2020 and graduated from the University of Connecticut in 2019. Abigail previously covered statewide transportation and the city of Norwalk for Hearst Connecticut Media. She loves all things Disney and cats.
See stories by Abigail Brone

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

Related Content
Connecticut Public’s journalism is made possible, in part by funding from Jeffrey Hoffman and Robert Jaeger.