Hartford mayor fires officer who fatally shot ‘Stevie’ Jones

Hartford Mayor Arunan Arulampalam on Friday ordered the immediate termination of Hartford Police Department Officer Joseph Magnano, who fatally shot Steven “Stevie” Jones in February on Blue Hills Avenue during a mental health crisis.

The mayor praised the other three officers involved in the incident, who did not fire their weapons when Jones was holding a knife at his side.

“What I saw were three officers who exemplified the very best of that badge, three officers who worked collaboratively as a team to deescalate a really difficult situation,” Arulampalam said. “And then I saw one officer come in, Officer Magnano, late to the scene to not work with his teammates, not deescalate, and the end result of that was a tragic incident that took the life of Steven Jones.”

Arulampalam said he fired Magnano for poor performance he said was illustrated by Magnano’s actions on Feb. 27, up to and including his shooting of Jones.

“His performance as an officer is not befitting of the standards that we expect of our Hartford Police Department,” Arulampalam told reporters at City Hall.

Mark Mirko / Connecticut Public James Rutkauski (left), president of the union representing Hartford police officers, meets with Hartford Police Department officers after talking with the press at Hartford City Hall, March 27, 2026, after Hartford Mayor Arunan Arulampalam fired Hartford Police Department officer Joseph Magnano, who fatally shot Steven Jones during a mental health call in February.

Arulampalam said Friday was the final day of Magnano’s probationary period as a new officer. He said it is only during an officer’s probationary period that the mayor has the ability to fire an officer based on performance.

Asked whether the decision was made in consultation with Police Chief James Rovella, Arulampalam said he came to the decision on his own.

Jones’ killing, which has drawn significant public outcry , is currently under investigation by the state Office of Inspector General, the city of Hartford’s inspector general, and the Hartford Police Department’s internal affairs division.

Police and activists speak out

The announcement of the firing drew immediate condemnation from the Hartford Police Union , who held a City Hall press conference of their own immediately following the mayor’s remarks.

“This is a tragedy of justice and process,” said HPU President Sgt. James Rutkauski. “Our mayor caved to political pressure. He is a coward. He is devoid of any semblance of leadership or manhood.”

“The mayor is an idiot and not a police officer,” Rutkauski said. “For the Jones family, I understand it's difficult to say, but it was a justified, lawful use of force.”

Asked what recourse the union has to advocate for Magnano, Rutkauski said only, “We go to war.”

Asked what specifically he meant by that, he said, “We’ll find out.”

Corrie Betts, president of the Greater Hartford branch of the NAACP, told Connecticut Public that Magnano’s firing was welcome news.

“It really speaks volumes to leadership really saying they see us, they hear us, and they see what’s factual,” Betts said. “It says a lot about the mayor and how he really feels about public safety.”

The firing comes a day after Jones’ funeral in Bloomfield, attended by Betts, Arulampalam, the Rev. Al Sharpton, and national civil rights attorney Ben Crump , among others. Sharpton released a statement Friday commending the mayor.

“Mayor Arulampalam made the right call,” Sharpton said. “Firing Officer Magnano is a necessary first step, but the Jones family and the people of Hartford deserve full justice, and [the National Action Network ] will continue to stand with them until that justice is delivered.”

Crump also issued a statement.

"The firing of this officer is an important step toward accountability, but it cannot be the end of the process. Stevie Jones should be alive today," Crump said. "His family deserves full transparency and a thorough, independent investigation."

Crump added: "We will continue pressing for answers, accountability, and meaningful changes so that any person experiencing a mental health crisis is met with care, compassion, and de-escalation — not deadly force."

Arunan Arulampalam's father-in-law is Gregory B. Butler, who is a member of the Board of Trustees of Connecticut Public.

