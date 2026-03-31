CT lawmakers consider increasing registration fees for EVs and plug-in hybrids

Connecticut lawmakers have until April 1 to advance a bill that would increase registration fees for electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids.

The additional revenue would go toward the state’s Special Transportation Fund, which covers a wide range of transportation needs including road and bridge repairs.

The fund is currently supported by fuel taxes, which EV drivers don’t pay, and other fees. But recent projections show the fund could go into major deficits and be unable to pay its debts by 2030 if lawmakers don't take action.

Registration fees are currently set at $120 every three years for all motor vehicles, including EVs and plug-in hybrids.

The proposed bill would nearly triple registration fees for electric vehicles, going up to $345 and nearly double them for plug-in hybrids, jumping up to $233.

Barry Kresch, president of the EV Club of Connecticut, said he’s not against EV drivers paying into the fund, but worries the price hike could deter potential EV owners and make it harder for Connecticut to lower its greenhouse gas emissions.

“This is a time when we should be doubling down on EVs and not doing measures to slow adoption, especially in light of the relatively unfavorable policy environment that we’ve had over the past year,” Kresch said.

Peter Ritter has two EVs and is thinking about getting a third one for his daughter who’s going off to college.

He said the price hike doesn’t seem fair, especially since EVs and hybrids make up just 3% of vehicles in Connecticut.

“I think it's a ridiculous tax. It's not because I don't want to pay my own fair share, but rather this $225 increase just wouldn't solve the potential shortfall, in my opinion,” he said, noting that tolls would be more appropriate.

EV owner Keith Bishop spoke in favor of the price hike at a public hearing of the Finance, Revenue and Bonding committee on March 27.

“The increase in the fee still does not mean that I pay as much as the gas tax,” he said.

“I think it’s fair that EV vehicle owners … participate in the road maintenance and funds that the gas tax goes to,” he said, suggesting that registration fees based on mileage would be a fairer long-term approach.

