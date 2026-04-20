Live results from the 2026 Boston Marathon

John Korir of Kenya won the professional men's division, snagging back-to-back victories, and set a new course record in the process. His unofficial time is 2:01:52, blowing away the 2011 course record set by Geoffrey Mutai of Kenya in 2011.

He beat his own time from last year by nearly three minutes.

Korir and his older brother, Wesley Korir, were already Boston Marathon royalty: Wesley Korir won the division in 2012.

Sharon Lokedi of Kenya won the professional women's division with a preliminary time of 2:18:51. It's the second-fastest win in the women's division. Lokedi also claims that fastest spot: She won the division last year and smashed the old course record by two-and-a-half minutes.

Marcel Hug of Switzerland won the men's wheelchair division for a ninth time.

He finished in 1:16:06, according to unofficial race results, just a half minute off the course record. That's a course record he set himself in 2024.

Arthur Mansavage / GBH News / GBH News Eden Rainbow-Cooper of Great Britain, about to cross the Boston Marathon finish line, taking home first place in the women's wheelchair division on Monday April, 20, 2026.

Eden Rainbow-Cooper of Great Britain won the women's wheelchair division for the second time, setting a personal best.

Her unofficial time was 1:30:51, according to race results. She last won the Boston Marathon in 2024.

Follow along with our live, on-the-ground coverage here at our live blog.

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