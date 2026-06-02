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CT to receive $27M to find and replace lead pipes carrying drinking water

Connecticut Public Radio | By Áine Pennello
Published June 2, 2026 at 4:11 PM EDT
Lead pipe removal in Flint, Michigan June 13, 2020.
Steven Barber
/
iStockphoto / Getty Images
Lead pipe removal in Flint, Michigan June 13, 2020.

Connecticut is set to receive $27.4 million from the Environmental Protection Agency to find, remove and replace lead pipes that bring drinking water into peoples’ homes.

Also known as lead service lines, the pipes are more likely to be found in homes built before 1986, according to the EPA.

Highly acidic water or water without a lot of minerals can cause lead pipes to corrode, leaching lead directly into drinking water. Lead is a toxic metal that can be harmful to adults and especially children, even at low levels.

There is no safe level of lead in drinking water, according to the EPA.

CT could have 8,000 lead service lines with majority in lower-income areas 

While there are 4 million lead service lines in the United States, according to the agency, it's unclear how many lead service lines are in Connecticut.

Data from the Connecticut Department of Public Health, gathered by the Connecticut Mirror last year, suggests there could be as many as 8,000 lead services lines bringing drinking water to homes, apartments and some schools in the state.

A majority of those lines are suspected to be in lower-income, environmental justice communities with higher populations of Black and Hispanic people, including Bridgeport, Willimantic, Middletown, New London and Waterbury, according to the Mirror.

But higher-income areas may also have lead service lines. Greenwich is suspected to have approximately 1,500 lead service lines, according to the Mirror.

Lead exposure in adults can lead to increased blood pressure, hypertension, decreased function in the kidneys and reproductive issues, according to the EPA. Children may experience behavior and hearing problems, slowed growth and anemia.

How to tell if your pipes are made from lead 

Lead in drinking water is not visible and cannot be tasted or smelled, but there are ways to tell if your service line, usually found in your basement, is made from lead.

First, check with your local water company. Public water utilities in Connecticut have been checking pipes for lead and notifying residents since 2024 to comply with EPA guidelines. Utilities like Aquarion Water Company and Connecticut Water Company have created digital maps where customers can enter their address and find out what material their service line is made from.

If you’re still unsure whether you have lead pipes, there are two tests you can do, according to the EPA. First, grab a penny or key and scratch the pipe. If you see a soft, gray mark, that could indicate you have a lead service line. Secondly, see if a magnet will stick to the pipe. Magnets will not stick to lead.

What happens next 

EPA funding will go directly to Connecticut through the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund.

“Every family in New England deserves safe, clean drinking water, and tackling lead exposure remains one of the most important public health challenges we face,” said EPA New England Administrator Mark Sanborn in a statement.

“New England has some of the oldest infrastructure in the country, and this funding will help communities make critical infrastructure upgrades to reduce lead exposure and protect families for generations to come,” he said.

Áine Pennello is a Report for America corps member, covering the environment and climate change for Connecticut Public
News
Áine Pennello
Áine Pennello is Connecticut Public Radio’s environmental and climate change reporter. She is a member of Report for America, a national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to cover under-reported issues and communities.
See stories by Áine Pennello

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Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

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