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What the landmark federal housing bill would mean for CT

Connecticut Public Radio | By Abigail Brone
Published June 25, 2026 at 4:29 PM EDT
FILE: A motorist drives down Beechwood Avenue in the West Side neighborhood of Bridgeport, Connecticut
Joe Buglewicz
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Connecticut Public
FILE: “When people talk about housing, they often think about construction, but it's really about coordination,”Beth Sabilia, director of the Housing Collective's Center for Housing Opportunity said. Without that coordination, good ideas stall, projects get delayed, funding goes unused, housing doesn't get built, and communities get frustrated."

Tuesday, Congress passed the country’s first major housing reform bill in nearly 20 years. While the bill, which gained bipartisan support, is now languishing following President Donald Trump’s refusal to sign it, housing advocates and providers are preparing for the future.

The 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act includes several programs rolled into a single bill. Once the bill is signed into law, the impact on Connecticut won’t be immediate.

Many of the initiatives already exist in Connecticut, in different forms, according to Beth Sabilia, director of the Housing Collective's Center for Housing Opportunity in Eastern Connecticut.

“It gives us an added boost to say, ‘Hey, what we're doing makes sense,’ and ‘Wow, we're super lucky to have the federal government to provide additional tools to help us implement and accomplish these objectives,’” Sabilia said.

The bill seeks to expand housing production, by making it easier to build more housing and help communities get funding.

There’s always a need for more funding and regional coordination to help implement programs laid out in the bill, Sabilia said.

“When people talk about housing, they often think about construction, but it's really about coordination,” Sabilia said. “Without that coordination, good ideas stall, projects get delayed, funding goes unused, housing doesn't get built, and communities get frustrated. The real linchpin is going to make sure that that doesn't happen.”

More could’ve been included in the bill, according to Amy Peltier, Coalition and Advocacy Director at the housing advocacy nonprofit Partnership for Strong Communities.

Peltier wanted to see easements of the requirements or look into the efficacy of the Build America Buy America (BABA) program, which requires housing construction to use supplies almost entirely created in the U.S. This makes it difficult to finance projects, particularly affordable housing which brings in less revenue for ownership.

“It's just a missed opportunity of not including BABA in there,” Peltier said. “It just costs so much more money to get them off the ground.”

Parts of the bill include lessening restrictions for where multifamily housing can be built and preventing corporate landlords from buying up single family homes.

While corporate ownership of single family homes in Connecticut wouldn’t reach the point of being impacted by the legislation, the state will benefit from the programs boosting affordable housing construction, according to Rep. Jim Himes.

However, Himes said Trump is holding the bill hostage as he pushes for his SAVE America Act to be approved by Congress. The SAVE Act would increase restrictions for voting registration.

“This is a bill that will directly address affordability, which is the key concern of the American people today,” Himes said of the housing bill. “Just as literally members are gathering around a desk to watch the president sign this bill to actually deliver something on housing affordability, he says ‘Nope, you have to pass my nonsensical and awful SAVE Act before I do this.’”
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Abigail Brone
Abigail is Connecticut Public's housing reporter, covering statewide housing developments and issues, with an emphasis on Fairfield County communities. She received her master's from Columbia University in 2020 and graduated from the University of Connecticut in 2019. Abigail previously covered statewide transportation and the city of Norwalk for Hearst Connecticut Media. She loves all things Disney and cats.
See stories by Abigail Brone

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Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

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