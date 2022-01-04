Maxwell Zeff is the Spring 2022 Larry Lunden News Intern at CT Public. He assists The Accountability Project investigative news team.

Zeff is a student at the University of Massachusetts Amherst where he’s receiving a dual degree in Journalism and Communication. Coming from a multimedia background in college, where he started his school newspaper’s podcast section and produced a series of short-form documentaries, he’s now pursuing a career in longform storytelling.