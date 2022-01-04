© 2022 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Maxwell Zeff

Maxwell Zeff

Larry Lunden Spring News Intern

Maxwell Zeff is the Spring 2022 Larry Lunden News Intern at CT Public. He assists The Accountability Project investigative news team.

Zeff is a student at the University of Massachusetts Amherst where he’s receiving a dual degree in Journalism and Communication. Coming from a multimedia background in college, where he started his school newspaper’s podcast section and produced a series of short-form documentaries, he’s now pursuing a career in longform storytelling.