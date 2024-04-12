Wings, pouches, and snouts: The world of uncommon emotional support animals

When you imagine an emotional support animal, what comes to mind? A dog?

Well how about a pigeon? A sugar glider? Or an emotional support pig?

Meet people who’ve paired up with these animals to make their lives - and mental health conditions - better.

This episode originally aired on May 26, 2023.

GUESTS:

Cynthia Zhou : Miu was her emotional support pigeon from 2016 to 2021. She is an advocate for Palomacy Pigeon and Dove Adoptions based out of San Francisco

: Miu was her emotional support pigeon from 2016 to 2021. She is an advocate for Palomacy Pigeon and Dove Adoptions based out of San Francisco Arianna Preuss : Zaboo is her emotional support sugar glider, who also helps Arianna’s brother, who has Autism

: Zaboo is her emotional support sugar glider, who also helps Arianna’s brother, who has Autism Megan Peabody: Hamlet is her 70 pound emotional support pig

Melody Rivera, Jessica Severin de Martinez, Khaleel Rahman, Meg Fitzgerald, Meg Dalton, and Catie Talarski contributed to this show.

Audacious with Chion Wolf is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Tune In, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Join the conversation on Facebook,Instagram, TikTok, and email.