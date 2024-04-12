© 2024 Connecticut Public

Audacious logo
Audacious with Chion Wolf

Wings, pouches, and snouts: The world of uncommon emotional support animals

By Melody Rivera,
Jessica Severin de MartinezKhaleel RahmanMeg DaltonMegan FitzgeraldCatie TalarskiChion Wolf
Published April 12, 2024 at 9:49 AM EDT
Miu was Cynthia Zhou's emotional support pigeon from 2016 to 2021. She is an advocate for Palomacy Pigeon and Dove Adoptions based out of San Francisco.
Alex Hao
Arianna Preuss and her emotional support sugar glider, Zaboo.
Hamlet is Megan Peabody's 70-pound emotional support pig.
Nadia Wilder, used with permission from Megan Peabody

When you imagine an emotional support animal, what comes to mind? A dog?

Well how about a pigeon? A sugar glider? Or an emotional support pig?

Meet people who’ve paired up with these animals to make their lives - and mental health conditions - better.

This episode originally aired on May 26, 2023.

GUESTS: 

  • Cynthia Zhou: Miu was her emotional support pigeon from 2016 to 2021. She is an advocate for Palomacy Pigeon and Dove Adoptions based out of San Francisco
  • Arianna Preuss: Zaboo is her emotional support sugar glider, who also helps Arianna’s brother, who has Autism
  • Megan Peabody: Hamlet is her 70 pound emotional support pig

Melody Rivera, Jessica Severin de Martinez, Khaleel Rahman, Meg Fitzgerald, Meg Dalton, and Catie Talarski contributed to this show.

Audacious with Chion Wolf is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Tune In, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Audacious with Chion Wolf
Melody Rivera
Melody Rivera is the 2022 Nick Donofrio summer intern at Connecticut Public. She reports for the New England News Collaborative.
Jessica Severin de Martinez
Jessica Severin de Martinez is a producer for Audacious with Chion Wolf.
Khaleel Rahman
Khaleel Rahman is a producer for 'Audacious with Chion Wolf.'
Meg Dalton
Meg Dalton is the deputy director of storytelling for Connecticut Public where she provides editorial support for the station’s talk shows and podcasts, including the limited series 'In Absentia'.
Megan Fitzgerald
Meg Fitzgerald is the senior project manager for Radio and Storytelling Originals. She works with Connecticut Public's senior director and talk show producers to ensure our audio stories are represented digitally. She helps strategize digital audience growth with other departments for our radio programs and podcasts. Meg also helps to manage and co-produce special projects like StoryCorps CT, NautiWeek, Where Art Thou?, and other programs produced by our storytelling unit.
Catie Talarski
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
Chion Wolf
Chion Wolf is the host of Audacious with Chion Wolf on Connecticut Public, featuring conversations with people who have uncommon or misunderstood experiences, conditions, or professions.
