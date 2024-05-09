Pawn queens: Tales and treasures from women pawn shop owners

When you imagine a pawn shop, what do you think of? Maybe a gruff dude behind the counter, giving you as little money - and as much attitude - as possible. After all, it's a male-dominated industry, and t.v. shows like Pawn Stars reinforce the stereotype.

But in this episode of Audacious, join Chion as she gets to know the kindness, compassion and sense of humor of Sandy Meier. She runs Pawn Queen on the Berlin Turnpike in Wethersfield.

Then, meet Lauren Kaminsky, a third-generation pawnbroker who is playing a huge role in changing the vibe of the pawn industry.

GUESTS:



Sandy Meier: Owner/operator of Pawn Queen on the Berlin Turnpike in Wethersfield, CT. She is joined by her friend, Cathy Risigo-Wikline from Wolcott

Owner/operator of Pawn Queen on the Berlin Turnpike in Wethersfield, CT. She is joined by her friend, Cathy Risigo-Wikline from Wolcott Lauren Kaminsky: President of EZ Pawn Corp, and founder of ByGOLDGIRL. She also runs the pawn shops at Beauty & Essex in various locations where visitors can shop before heading to the restaurant or lounge. In 2023, she launched a vintage-inspired jewelry collection

Jessica Severin de Martinez, Khaleel Rahman, Meg Fitzgerald, Meg Dalton, and Catie Talarski contributed to this show.

