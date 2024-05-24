Conversations with two dragons
Based in Los Angeles, and legally known as Tiamat Legion Medusa, he describes his transformation into a dragon as a metamorphosis.
Burns the Dragon, also known as Josh Burns, is a Vancouver-based performance artist.
People modify their bodies all the time. A piercing here, a tattoo there… But what if you took it to the extreme, and reshaped yourself into something mythical?
Meet two people who use body modifications to turn themselves into dragons.
GUESTS:
- Legion the Dragon: Based in Los Angeles, and legally known as Tiamat Legion Medusa, he describes his transformation into a dragon as a metamorphosis
- Burns the Dragon: Also known as Josh Burns, he is a Vancouver-based performance artist
Jessica Severin de Martinez, Khaleel Rahman, Meg Fitzgerald, Meg Dalton, and Catie Talarski contributed to this show.
