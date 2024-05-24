© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Audacious logo
Audacious with Chion Wolf

Conversations with two dragons

By Jessica Severin de Martinez,
Khaleel RahmanMegan FitzgeraldMeg DaltonCatie TalarskiChion Wolf
Published May 24, 2024 at 10:35 AM EDT
Based in Los Angeles, and legally known as Tiamat Legion Medusa, he describes his transformation into a dragon as a metamorphosis.
1 of 4  — Based in Los Angeles, and legally known as Tiamat Legion Medusa, he describes his transformation into a dragon as a metamorphosis.
Based in Los Angeles, and legally known as Tiamat Legion Medusa, he describes his transformation into a dragon as a metamorphosis.
Based in Los Angeles, and legally known as Tiamat Legion Medusa, he describes his transformation into a dragon as a metamorphosis.
2 of 4  — Based in Los Angeles, and legally known as Tiamat Legion Medusa, he describes his transformation into a dragon as a metamorphosis.
Based in Los Angeles, and legally known as Tiamat Legion Medusa, he describes his transformation into a dragon as a metamorphosis.
Burns the Dragon, also known as Josh Burns, is a Vancouver-based performance artist.
3 of 4  — Burns the Dragon, also known as Josh Burns, is a Vancouver-based performance artist.
Burns the Dragon, also known as Josh Burns, is a Vancouver-based performance artist.
Burns the Dragon, also known as Josh Burns, is a Vancouver-based performance artist.
4 of 4  — Burns the Dragon, also known as Josh Burns, is a Vancouver-based performance artist.
Burns the Dragon, also known as Josh Burns, is a Vancouver-based performance artist.

People modify their bodies all the time. A piercing here, a tattoo there… But what if you took it to the extreme, and reshaped yourself into something mythical?

Meet two people who use body modifications to turn themselves into dragons.

Related episodes:

GUESTS: 

  • Legion the Dragon: Based in Los Angeles, and legally known as Tiamat Legion Medusa, he describes his transformation into a dragon as a metamorphosis 
  • Burns the Dragon: Also known as Josh Burns, he is a Vancouver-based performance artist 

Jessica Severin de Martinez, Khaleel Rahman, Meg Fitzgerald, Meg Dalton, and Catie Talarski contributed to this show.

Audacious with Chion Wolf is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Tune In, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Join the conversation onFacebook,Instagram, TikTok, and email.

Audacious with Chion Wolf
Jessica Severin de Martinez
Jessica Severin de Martinez is a producer for Audacious with Chion Wolf.
See stories by Jessica Severin de Martinez
Khaleel Rahman
Khaleel Rahman is a producer for 'Audacious with Chion Wolf.'
See stories by Khaleel Rahman
Megan Fitzgerald
Meg Fitzgerald is the senior project manager for Radio and Storytelling Originals. She works with Connecticut Public's senior director and talk show producers to ensure our audio stories are represented digitally. She helps strategize digital audience growth with other departments for our radio programs and podcasts. Meg also helps to manage and co-produce special projects like StoryCorps CT, NautiWeek, Where Art Thou?, and other programs produced by our storytelling unit.
See stories by Megan Fitzgerald
Meg Dalton
Meg Dalton is the deputy director of storytelling for Connecticut Public where she provides editorial support for the station’s talk shows and podcasts, including the limited series 'In Absentia'.
See stories by Meg Dalton
Catie Talarski
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
See stories by Catie Talarski
Chion Wolf
Chion Wolf is the host of Audacious with Chion Wolf on Connecticut Public, featuring conversations with people who have uncommon or misunderstood experiences, conditions, or professions.
See stories by Chion Wolf