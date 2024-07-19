How do they remember that? Meet two world-class memory champions

With everything being stored in our phone, there seems to be fewer and fewer reasons to store anything in our brain.

But what if your imagination was much more powerful and vast than you think? And with a few simple techniques, you could remember an astonishing amount of information?

Two people who have won international memory competitions and set world records for memorizing will tell you exactly how they do it so you can, too.

GUESTS:



John Graham: Three-time USA memory champion, author and personal memory coach

Three-time USA memory champion, author and personal memory coach Katie Kermode: One of the top memory champions in the world, holding four world records in different memory events. She also developed software now used in memory competitions around the world

