Audacious logo
Audacious with Chion Wolf

How do they remember that? Meet two world-class memory champions

By Khaleel Rahman,
Jessica Severin de MartinezMegan FitzgeraldRobyn Doyon-Aitken Meg DaltonCatie TalarskiChion Wolf
Published July 19, 2024 at 9:58 AM EDT
Stock image of a multi layered head silhouette with gears inside on yellow background.
Andriy Onufriyenko / Getty Images
John Graham is a three-time USA memory champion, author and personal memory coach.
Katie Kermode is one of the top memory champions in the world, holding four world records in different memory events. She also developed software now used in memory competitions around the world.
With everything being stored in our phone, there seems to be fewer and fewer reasons to store anything in our brain.

But what if your imagination was much more powerful and vast than you think? And with a few simple techniques, you could remember an astonishing amount of information?

Two people who have won international memory competitions and set world records for memorizing will tell you exactly how they do it so you can, too.

GUESTS: 

  • John Graham: Three-time USA memory champion, author and personal memory coach
  • Katie Kermode: One of the top memory champions in the world, holding four world records in different memory events. She also developed software now used in memory competitions around the world

Khaleel Rahman, Jessica Severin de Martinez, Meg Fitzgerald, Robyn Doyon-Aitken, Meg Dalton, and Catie Talarski contributed to this show.

Khaleel Rahman
Khaleel Rahman is a producer for 'Audacious with Chion Wolf.'
Jessica Severin de Martinez
Jessica Severin de Martinez is a producer for Audacious with Chion Wolf.
Megan Fitzgerald
Meg Fitzgerald is the senior project manager for Radio and Storytelling Originals. She works with Connecticut Public's senior director and talk show producers to ensure our audio stories are represented digitally. She helps strategize digital audience growth with other departments for our radio programs and podcasts. Meg also helps to manage and co-produce special projects like StoryCorps CT, NautiWeek, Where Art Thou?, and other programs produced by our storytelling unit.
Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn Doyon-Aitken is the Deputy Director of Audio Storytelling and Talk Shows
Meg Dalton
Meg Dalton is the director of audio storytelling and talk shows for Connecticut Public where she oversees the station’s talk shows and podcasts, including the limited series 'In Absentia'.
Catie Talarski
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
Chion Wolf
Chion Wolf is the host of Audacious with Chion Wolf on Connecticut Public, featuring conversations with people who have uncommon or misunderstood experiences, conditions, or professions.
