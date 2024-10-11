GOOD GOURD! A show about pumpkins!

1 of 7 — Duane Hansen set a world record for traveling the longest distance in a pumpkin boat in August 2022. His pumpkin, Berta, was 846 pounds and together they sailed for 38 miles down the Missouri River. It took 12 hours.

Duane Hansen set a world record for traveling the longest distance in a pumpkin boat in August 2022. His pumpkin, Berta, was 846 pounds and together they sailed for 38 miles down the Missouri River. It took 12 hours.