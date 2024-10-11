© 2024 Connecticut Public

Audacious logo
Audacious with Chion Wolf

GOOD GOURD! A show about pumpkins!

By Jessica Severin de Martinez,
Khaleel RahmanMeg DaltonMegan FitzgeraldCatie TalarskiChion Wolf
Published October 11, 2024 at 12:04 PM EDT
Duane Hansen set a world record for traveling the longest distance in a pumpkin boat in August 2022. His pumpkin, Berta, was 846 pounds and together they sailed for 38 miles down the Missouri River. It took 12 hours.
Duane Hansen in his 846-pound pumpkin boat named Berta, as he paddles down the Missouri River.
Chion's "Bert-shaped" pumpkin, chosen at Karabin Farms in Southington, CT.
Michelle Horsley
Josephine Walker & Stephanie McClary are a mother/daughter duo who won the Underwater Pumpkin Carving contest at the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary in October of 2019. Their design was of moray eels embracing a heart.
Colin Nissan is the author of "It's Decorative Gourd Season, Mother*@&!s", originally published in McSweeney’s in 2009.
Oh my gourd, do we want you to meet a man who set a world record for riding his giant pumpkin down the Missouri River!

And hold your breath as you hear from two women who won an underwater pumpkin carving contest!

And since it’s officially decorative gourd season, meet the author of that McSweeney's essay whose enthusiastic profanity somehow brings us all together every single autumn.

This episode originally aired on October 21, 2023.

GUESTS: 

  • Duane Hansen: Set a world record for traveling the longest distance in a pumpkin boat in August 2022. His pumpkin, Berta, was 846 pounds and together they sailed for 37.5 miles down the Missouri River. It took 12 hours
  • Josephine Walker & Stephanie McClary: Mother/daughter duo who won the Underwater Pumpkin Carving contest at the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary in October of 2019. Their design was of moray eels embracing a heart
  • Colin Nissan: Author of It's Decorative Gourd Season, Mother*@&!s, originally published in McSweeney’s in 2009

Khaleel Rahman, Jessica Severin de Martinez, Meg Fitzgerald, Meg Dalton, and Catie Talarski contributed to this show, with help from our interns, Lateshia Peters and Joey Morgan.

Very special thanks to Michelle Horsley.

Audacious with Chion Wolf
Jessica Severin de Martinez
Jessica Severin de Martinez is a producer for Audacious with Chion Wolf.
Khaleel Rahman
Khaleel Rahman is a producer for 'Audacious with Chion Wolf.'
Meg Dalton
Meg Dalton is the director of audio storytelling and talk shows for Connecticut Public where she oversees the station’s talk shows and podcasts, including the limited series 'In Absentia'.
Megan Fitzgerald
Meg Fitzgerald is the senior manager of projects and radio programming.
Catie Talarski
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
Chion Wolf
Chion Wolf is the host of Audacious with Chion Wolf on Connecticut Public, featuring conversations with people who have uncommon or misunderstood experiences, conditions, or professions.
