The one where all the guests host shows with “Audacious“ in the title

What’s in a name?

For me, “Audacious” was the perfect fit for a show about bold conversations, but I’m not the only one drawn to it. Meet three creators who also built their work around that powerful word.

Dr. Jody Jahn hosts The Audacious Year, helping high-achieving women rebuild their self-image from the inside out. Audley Stephenson’s The Audacious Living Podcast shares lessons on resilience from over 500 guests. And Emmy-winner Reece Robinson co-created The Audacious Report, a docuseries on extreme endurance feats.

Together, we explore what it really means to live and create audaciously.

GUESTS:



Jody Jahn: Host of The Audacious Year , a deeply reflective, power-packed podcast for high-achieving women rebuilding their self-image from the inside out

Host of , a deeply reflective, power-packed podcast for high-achieving women rebuilding their self-image from the inside out Audley Stephenson: Host of The Audacious Living Podcast , bringing bold wisdom from over 500 guests and counting, including CEOs, artists, and everyday disruptors

Host of , bringing bold wisdom from over 500 guests and counting, including CEOs, artists, and everyday disruptors Reece Robinson: Co-creator of The Audacious Report , a YouTube docuseries capturing ultra-athletes as they push the limits of what the human body, mind, and heart can endure

Jessica Severin de Martinez, Meg Fitzgerald, and Robyn Doyon-Aitken contributed to this show.

