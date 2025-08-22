© 2025 Connecticut Public

Audacious with Chion Wolf

The one where all the guests host shows with “Audacious“ in the title

By Jessica Severin de Martinez,
Megan FitzgeraldRobyn Doyon-Aitken Chion Wolf
Published August 22, 2025 at 8:33 AM EDT
Dr. Jody Jahn hosts The Audacious Year, helping high-achieving women rebuild their self-image from the inside out.
Audley Stephenson’s The Audacious Living Podcast shares lessons on resilience from over 500 guests.
Emmy-winner Reece Robinson co-created The Audacious Report, a docuseries on extreme endurance feats.
What’s in a name?

For me, “Audacious” was the perfect fit for a show about bold conversations, but I’m not the only one drawn to it. Meet three creators who also built their work around that powerful word.

Dr. Jody Jahn hosts The Audacious Year, helping high-achieving women rebuild their self-image from the inside out. Audley Stephenson’s The Audacious Living Podcast shares lessons on resilience from over 500 guests. And Emmy-winner Reece Robinson co-created The Audacious Report, a docuseries on extreme endurance feats.

Together, we explore what it really means to live and create audaciously.

Suggested episodes:

GUESTS: 

  • Jody Jahn: Host of The Audacious Year, a deeply reflective, power-packed podcast for high-achieving women rebuilding their self-image from the inside out
  • Audley Stephenson: Host of The Audacious Living Podcast, bringing bold wisdom from over 500 guests and counting, including CEOs, artists, and everyday disruptors
  • Reece Robinson: Co-creator of The Audacious Report, a YouTube docuseries capturing ultra-athletes as they push the limits of what the human body, mind, and heart can endure

Jessica Severin de Martinez, Meg Fitzgerald, and Robyn Doyon-Aitken contributed to this show.

Audacious with Chion Wolf is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Tune In, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Join the conversation on Facebook,Instagram, TikTok, and email.

Audacious with Chion Wolf
Jessica Severin de Martinez
Jessica Severin de Martinez is a producer for Audacious with Chion Wolf.
Megan Fitzgerald
Meg Fitzgerald is the senior manager of projects and radio programming.
Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn Doyon-Aitken is the Deputy Director of Audio Storytelling and Talk Shows
Chion Wolf
Chion Wolf is the host of Audacious with Chion Wolf on Connecticut Public, spotlighting the stories of people whose experiences, professions, or conditions defy convention or are often misunderstood.
