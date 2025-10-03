The Big E: What it takes to create 17 days of magic

At The Big E, a fair becomes a mirror.

Wander with the Audacious crew through 175 acres of wonder and delight to meet the people who bring it to life! From a Lost & Found sage, to a fairy from the Florence Griswold Museum, to a hot tub ace, to Amber, the bathroom attendant/joy DJ.

President & CEO Gene Cassidy shares the soul of the Exposition, then we follow our heads, hearts, and (especially) stomachs through cream puffs, Pepe’s pizza, cookie dough-on-a-stick, and dangerously good oddities.

Suggested episodes:

GUESTS:

Mary Naughton and Cyndy Penner: mother and daughter duo behind Cyndy’s Bears , selling embroidered teddy bears and other personalized items

mother and daughter duo behind , selling embroidered teddy bears and other personalized items Andrea Anderson and Sabrina Gagnon: at The Big E with their Clydesdale horses from Hobby Knoll Stable in Duxbury, MA

at The Big E with their Clydesdale horses from in Duxbury, MA Susan Rotondo and Bill Motyl: longtime fair regulars from Southwick, MA

longtime fair regulars from Southwick, MA Tammi Flynn: Director of Communications at The Florence Griswold Museum in Old Lyme, CT

Director of Communications at in Old Lyme, CT Rita Rivera: a fairy for the day, advertising the Wee Faerie Village at The Florence Griswold Museum

a fairy for the day, advertising the at The Florence Griswold Museum Amber Stone: bathroom attendant at The Big E and recovery coach from Springfield, MA

bathroom attendant at The Big E and recovery coach from Springfield, MA Ed Ame: a Chicago native, who spends most of the year traveling and works at the Lost & Found booth at The Big E

a Chicago native, who spends most of the year traveling and works at the Lost & Found booth at The Big E James Tackett: a man from Madison, IN, who runs the mini ball booth at The Big E

a man from Madison, IN, who runs the mini ball booth at The Big E Darryl Wilson: sales representative for MAAX Swim Spas and Hot Tubs

sales representative for MAAX Swim Spas and Hot Tubs Melissa Russell: fife player from Bristol, CT, who performs with a fife and drum corps, and spent Connecticut Day with her family at The Big E

fife player from Bristol, CT, who performs with a fife and drum corps, and spent Connecticut Day with her family at The Big E John Barrows: printer at Eastern States Exposition

printer at Eastern States Exposition Eugene Cassidy: President and CEO at Eastern States Exposition

President and CEO at Eastern States Exposition Greg: a Faribault, MN, native, who sells blooming onions at The Big E

a Faribault, MN, native, who sells blooming onions at The Big E Kevin Gagliard: Operations Manager at Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana

Operations Manager at Lynn Lischke: Newburyport, MA, resident, who sells cream puffs at The Big E

Newburyport, MA, resident, who sells cream puffs at The Big E Josh Virkler: owner of Luann’s Bakery in Ellington, Stafford, and soon Hartford, CT

owner of in Ellington, Stafford, and soon Hartford, CT Jackson Panek-Henderson: nine-year-old fairgoer from Newington, CT

nine-year-old fairgoer from Newington, CT Joseph Haag: owner of Kora and Mila’s Cookie Dough from Plymouth, WI, serving cookie dough on a stick at The Big E

owner of from Plymouth, WI, serving cookie dough on a stick at The Big E Josh, John, and Henry Pupa: repeat fairgoers from Griswold, CT

Jessica Severin de Martinez, Meg Fitzgerald, and Robyn Doyon-Aitken contributed to this show.

Special thanks to Bridget Kelleher, Assistant Director of Marketing at Eastern States Exposition.

Audacious with Chion Wolf is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Tune In, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.