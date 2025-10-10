DING DONG! The sweetness and surprise of singing telegrams

DING DONG!

Crash headfirst into the world of singing telegrams: bizarre, moving, and absolutely unforgettable.

You’ll meet Joy Brooker, whose TikTok serenades bring millions to tears and laughter; Jay Bragg, who blends hospice care and honky-tonk into acoustic telegrams; and Paul Mordoff, a children’s entertainer who joins us on a bench by a lake in a tutu-clad gorilla costume.

At the end, Chion puts it all into practice with her boldest assignment yet: surprising Connecticut Public’s very own president and CEO, Mark Contreras, with a song (while wearing an inflatable axolotl costume).

GUESTS:

Joy Brooker : singing telegram performer from Missouri, known for her creative characters and wide social media following

Jay Bragg: Nashville-based singer-songwriter, who offers acoustic singing telegrams with vintage charm

Paul Mordoff: party entertainer and singing telegram performer based in Monroe, CT, who has been in this business since 1996

Mark Contreras: President & CEO of Connecticut Public

Jessica Severin de Martinez, Meg Fitzgerald, and Robyn Doyon-Aitken contributed to this show.

