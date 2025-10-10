© 2025 Connecticut Public

Audacious with Chion Wolf

DING DONG! The sweetness and surprise of singing telegrams

By Jessica Severin de Martinez,
Megan FitzgeraldRobyn Doyon-Aitken Chion Wolf
Published October 10, 2025 at 8:05 AM EDT
Paul Mordoff suits up in a gorilla costume at Great Hollow Lake in Monroe, Conn for an interview with Connecticut Public’s Chion Wolf about singing telegrams on June 13, 2025. (Ryan Caron King/Connecticut Public)
Paul Mordoff suits up in a gorilla costume at Great Hollow Lake in Monroe, Conn for an interview with Connecticut Public's Chion Wolf about singing telegrams on June 13, 2025.
Ryan Caron King / Connecticut Public
Jay Bragg is a Nashville-based singer-songwriter, who offers acoustic singing telegrams with vintage charm.
Jay Bragg is a Nashville-based singer-songwriter, who offers acoustic singing telegrams with vintage charm.
Courtesy of Jay Bragg
Paul Mordoff suits up in a gorilla costume at Great Hollow Lake in Monroe, Conn for an interview with Connecticut Public's Chion Wolf about singing telegrams on June 13, 2025.
Paul Mordoff suits up in a gorilla costume at Great Hollow Lake in Monroe, Conn for an interview with Connecticut Public's Chion Wolf about singing telegrams on June 13, 2025.
Ryan Caron King / Connecticut Public
Paul Mordoff suits up in a gorilla costume at Great Hollow Lake in Monroe, Conn for an interview with Connecticut Public's Chion Wolf about singing telegrams on June 13, 2025.
Paul Mordoff suits up in a gorilla costume at Great Hollow Lake in Monroe, Conn for an interview with Connecticut Public's Chion Wolf about singing telegrams on June 13, 2025.
Ryan Caron King / Connecticut Public
Paul Mordoff suits up in a gorilla costume at Great Hollow Lake in Monroe, Conn for an interview with Connecticut Public's Chion Wolf about singing telegrams on June 13, 2025.
Paul Mordoff suits up in a gorilla costume at Great Hollow Lake in Monroe, Conn for an interview with Connecticut Public's Chion Wolf about singing telegrams on June 13, 2025.
Ryan Caron King / Connecticut Public
Paul Mordoff suits up in a gorilla costume at Great Hollow Lake in Monroe, Conn for an interview with Connecticut Public's Chion Wolf about singing telegrams on June 13, 2025.
Paul Mordoff suits up in a gorilla costume at Great Hollow Lake in Monroe, Conn for an interview with Connecticut Public's Chion Wolf about singing telegrams on June 13, 2025.
Ryan Caron King / Connecticut Public
Paul Mordoff suits up in a gorilla costume at Great Hollow Lake in Monroe, Conn for an interview with Connecticut Public's Chion Wolf about singing telegrams on June 13, 2025.
Paul Mordoff suits up in a gorilla costume at Great Hollow Lake in Monroe, Conn for an interview with Connecticut Public's Chion Wolf about singing telegrams on June 13, 2025.
Ryan Caron King / Connecticut Public
Chion Wolf getting ready to surprise Connecticut Public’s president and CEO, Mark Contreras with a singing telegram (while wearing an inflatable axolotl costume).
Chion Wolf getting ready to surprise Connecticut Public's president and CEO, Mark Contreras with a singing telegram (while wearing an inflatable axolotl costume).
Martha Castillo
Chion in an inflatable axolotl costume, surprising CT Public President & CEO, Mark Contreras, with a singing telegram.
Chion in an inflatable axolotl costume, surprising CT Public President & CEO, Mark Contreras, with a singing telegram.
Martha Castillo
CT Public President & CEO, Mark Contreras, reacting to getting a singing telegram from Chion Wolf in an inflatable axolotl costume.
CT Public President & CEO, Mark Contreras, reacting to getting a singing telegram from Chion Wolf in an inflatable axolotl costume.

DING DONG!

Crash headfirst into the world of singing telegrams: bizarre, moving, and absolutely unforgettable.

You’ll meet Joy Brooker, whose TikTok serenades bring millions to tears and laughter; Jay Bragg, who blends hospice care and honky-tonk into acoustic telegrams; and Paul Mordoff, a children’s entertainer who joins us on a bench by a lake in a tutu-clad gorilla costume.

At the end, Chion puts it all into practice with her boldest assignment yet: surprising Connecticut Public’s very own president and CEO, Mark Contreras, with a song (while wearing an inflatable axolotl costume).

GUESTS: 

  • Joy Brooker: singing telegram performer from Missouri, known for her creative characters and wide social media following
  • Jay Bragg: Nashville-based singer-songwriter, who offers acoustic singing telegrams with vintage charm
  • Paul Mordoff: party entertainer and singing telegram performer based in Monroe, CT, who has been in this business since 1996
  • Mark Contreras: President & CEO of Connecticut Public 

Jessica Severin de Martinez, Meg Fitzgerald, and Robyn Doyon-Aitken contributed to this show.

Audacious with Chion Wolf
Jessica Severin de Martinez
Jessica Severin de Martinez is a producer for Audacious with Chion Wolf.
Megan Fitzgerald
Meg Fitzgerald is the senior manager of projects and radio programming.
Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn Doyon-Aitken is the Deputy Director of Audio Storytelling and Talk Shows
Chion Wolf
Chion Wolf is the host of Audacious with Chion Wolf on Connecticut Public, spotlighting the stories of people whose experiences, professions, or conditions defy convention or are often misunderstood.
