© 2021 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Disrupted logo
Disrupted

A Record Year For Gun Sales; The Reality Of The Second Amendment For Black Americans

Published March 2, 2021 at 12:27 PM EST
A record Year For Gun Sales.jpeg
(AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File)
FILE – In this March 15, 2020, file photo, people wait in line to enter a gun store in Culver City, Calif.

2020 was a record year for gun sales in the United States – and the largest increase in purchases came from African American communities. This hour, we talk to the owner of a Black Gun Association in Connecticut about what he’s seeing locally. And we hear about how these larger gun-buying trends are playing out nationally.

Also, with increased gun violence in the U.S., what’s the disconnect between the Second Amendment rights Americans have in theory, and how they play out for African Americans?

Guests:

This program was produced by Daniela Luna, Catie Talarski, and Zshekinah Collier.

Disrupted
Stay Connected
Catie Talarski
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
See stories by Catie Talarski
Daniela Luna
See stories by Daniela Luna
Zshekinah Collier
Zshekinah Collier is a producer for CT Public Radio’s weekly show Disrupted. Previously she was a Radio Production & Storytelling Intern and contributed to Audacious, The Colin McEnroe Show, Seasoned, and Where We Live.
See stories by Zshekinah Collier
Khalilah Brown-Dean
Dr. Khalilah L. Brown-Dean is an award-winning scholar and author, and host of Disrupted on WNPR.
See stories by Khalilah Brown-Dean