A Record Year For Gun Sales; The Reality Of The Second Amendment For Black Americans

2020 was a record year for gun sales in the United States – and the largest increase in purchases came from African American communities. This hour, we talk to the owner of a Black Gun Association in Connecticut about what he’s seeing locally. And we hear about how these larger gun-buying trends are playing out nationally.

Also, with increased gun violence in the U.S., what’s the disconnect between the Second Amendment rights Americans have in theory, and how they play out for African Americans?

Guests:

Will Hampton – Chapter president of the Black Gun Owners Association Norwalk CT; owner of Gullah Warriors Gun Club

– Chapter president of the Black Gun Owners Association Norwalk CT; owner of Gullah Warriors Gun Club Lakeidra Chavis – reporter for The Trace

– reporter for The Trace Margareth Etienne – Professor of Law, Associate Dean and the Nancy Snowden Research Scholar at the University of Illinois College of Law; Co-author of “How Second Amendment gun rights fall short for African Americans”

This program was produced by Daniela Luna, Catie Talarski, and Zshekinah Collier.