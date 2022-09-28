Community and collaboration through art with NXTHVN and poet Antoinette Brim-Bell
1 of 5 — NXTHVN
Jason Price and Titus Kaphar
Photo by Arielle W. Gray Courtesy of NXTHVN
2 of 5 — Sereen Amezzane
Sereen Amezzane 'American Child,' 2022. Academia combo desk with marker.
Photo by John Dennis, courtesy of NXTHVN.
3 of 5 — NXTHVN higgins
Kaitlyn Higgins 'The Strangers Beside Me,' 2021. Oil on found book 'The Stranger Beside Me' by Ann Rule.
Photo by Chris Gardner, courtesy of NXTHVN.
4 of 5 — NXTHVN Carillo
Sofia Carrillo, 'Hispanic Identity: Between Two Worlds.'
Photo by Chris Gardner, courtesy of NXTHVN.
5 of 5 — Antoinette Brim-Bell
Connecticut's 8th State Poet Laureate, Antoinette Brim-Bell.
Blaq Pearl Photography
Today on Disrupted, how artists in Connecticut are using their talents to empower their communities. Titus Kaphar and Jason Price co-founded NXTHVN, a nonprofit that brings artists from around the world to New Haven. They'll talk about how that organization is empowering young people. And, Connecticut’s 8th State Poet Laureate Antoinette Brim-Bell talks about the collaborations that are fueling her art.
GUESTS:
- Titus Kaphar: artist, President and Co-founder of NXTHVN
- Jason Price: Chairman of the Board and Co-founder of NXTHVN
- Antoinette Brim-Bell: Connecticut’s 8th State Poet Laureate, author of three books of poetry including, most recently, These Women You Gave Me
