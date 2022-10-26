© 2022 Connecticut Public

Can the pandemic help employers understand the needs of today's workforce?

Published October 26, 2022 at 11:19 AM EDT
Members of the 32BJ union participate in a "Strike for Black Lives" rally in New York City. Workers spread across an avenue holding letters that spell "ESSENTIAL."
Michael M. Santiago
/
Getty Images
Members of the 32BJ union participate in a 2020 "Strike for Black Lives" rally in New York City. The strike was organized in support of equal rights for black and brown workers.

The American working world has been flipped upside down. Since 2020, many employees have adapted to working from home, managing hybrid schedules and countless remote meetings. But as we look to a future with, hopefully, fewer pandemic disruptions, what temporary work practices will become permanent? And what can we expect for the future of work?

We’ll also hear how the pandemic influenced the organized labor movement. And urbanist Richard Florida weighs in on how cities are transforming thanks to a decentralized workforce. What’s the future of urban centers when more people are working from home?

GUESTS:

To learn more about Unions, click here to check out our episode from May 19, 2021, on the state of organized labor.

This episode of Disrupted was produced by James Szkobel-Wolff, Zshekinah Collier and Catie Talarski, with help from interns Michayla Savitt and Sara Gasparotto, who also contributed. This show originally aired on March 30, 2022.

Our show is also available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

