Can the pandemic help employers understand the needs of today's workforce?

The American working world has been flipped upside down. Since 2020, many employees have adapted to working from home, managing hybrid schedules and countless remote meetings. But as we look to a future with, hopefully, fewer pandemic disruptions, what temporary work practices will become permanent? And what can we expect for the future of work?

We’ll also hear how the pandemic influenced the organized labor movement. And urbanist Richard Florida weighs in on how cities are transforming thanks to a decentralized workforce. What’s the future of urban centers when more people are working from home?

To learn more about Unions, click here to check out our episode from May 19, 2021, on the state of organized labor.

