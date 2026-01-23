© 2026 Connecticut Public

Disrupted

Pushing for peace: A look at the past and future of the United Nations

By Lily Tyson,
Kevin Chang BarnumKhalilah Brown-DeanErica McIntoshRobyn Doyon-Aitken Megan Fitzgerald
Published January 23, 2026 at 9:10 AM EST
FILE 1966: New York, New York: Portrait of U.N. secretary general U Thant, February 14th, in his office in the U.N. secretariat.
Bettmann Archive
/
via Getty Images
Portrait of U.N. secretary general U Thant, February 14, 1966, in his office in the U.N. secretariat.

The United Nations General Assembly is currently in its 80th session. This hour we look at the status of the organization today, and the challenges it faces.

Plus, historian Thant Myint-U has a new book out about his grandfather, U Thant, who was the UN’s first non-European secretary-general, and a leading ambassador of peace during the Cold War. Myint-U joins us to talk about his grandfather's role in the history of the United Nations and the lessons we can take from his example for the present.

GUESTS:

  • Thant Myint-U: Author of Peacemaker: U Thant and the Forgotten Quest for a Just World. He is an Honorary Fellow of Trinity College, Cambridge, a Senior Fellow at UN Foundation, and he formerly served on three UN peacekeeping operations
  • Eugene Chen: Senior Fellow at the United Nations University Centre for Policy Research. He is a former UN official

Special thanks to our interns Vy Duong and Talei Ricketson.

This episode originally aired on October 31, 2025.

Disrupted is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Spotify, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Disrupted
Lily Tyson
Lily Tyson is the senior producer for 'The Colin McEnroe Show'. She's also a producer of the narrative podcasts 'Generation Barney' and 'Generation Gilmore Girls.'
Kevin Chang Barnum
Kevin Chang Barnum is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio's weekly show Disrupted.
Khalilah Brown-Dean
Dr. Khalilah L. Brown-Dean is an award-winning scholar at Wesleyan University, author, and host of 'Disrupted' on Connecticut Public.
Erica McIntosh
Erica McIntosh is Senior Regional Editor for Southern Connecticut.
Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn Doyon-Aitken is the Deputy Director of Audio Storytelling and Talk Shows
Megan Fitzgerald
Meg Fitzgerald is the senior manager of projects and radio programming.
