Disrupted

Connecticut’s Clean Slate law and a look at predatory criminal justice practices

By Kevin Chang Barnum,
Khalilah Brown-DeanErica McIntoshRobyn Doyon-Aitken Megan Fitzgerald
Published January 30, 2026 at 9:10 AM EST
Connecticut’s Clean Slate law passed in 2021. The law aims to erase certain convictions from people’s records after a period of time. It was initially scheduled to go into effect in January of 2023, but the program faced delays. This hour, we'll take a look at where things stand with Clean Slate today.

We'll also hear from Joe Soss and Joshua Page. Their recent book is Legal Plunder: The Predatory Dimensions of Criminal Justice. The book explores how the legal system takes resources from marginalized communities. As part of his research for the book, Professor Page spent more than a year working as a bail bond agent.

GUESTS:

