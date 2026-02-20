© 2026 Connecticut Public

Disrupted

What Black History Month means in today’s political climate

By Kevin Chang Barnum,
Khalilah Brown-DeanRobyn Doyon-Aitken Meg DaltonMegan Fitzgerald
Published February 20, 2026 at 9:10 AM EST
Carter Goodwin Woodson (1875-1950), African-American historian, portrait.
Bettmann Archive via Getty Image
Historian Carter Goodwin Woodson (1875-1950) is the founder of Black History Month. It started as Negro History Week in 1926.

Every February, the United States celebrates Black History Month. But in recent years, the celebration might have felt a bit different.

On January 31, 2025, the Department of Defense announced it would no longer use official resources to celebrate cultural awareness months, including Black History Month, which began the following day. That announcement came after the Trump administration's rollback of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion initiatives within the federal government.

This hour, we listen back to our conversation with a panel of experts talking about Black History Month and what it means today.

GUESTS:

In this episode, the guests mention several Black Americans who have made an impact on U.S. history. Here are some of the names if you want to learn more:

Ella Baker, Mary McLeod Bethune, George Washington Carver, James Chaney, Septima Clark, John Henrik Clarke, David Dennis Sr, Fannie Lou Hamer, Steven Henson, bell hooks, Barbara Jordan, Garrett Morgan, Constance Baker Motley, Gloria Naylor, Bernice Johnson Reagon, Gloria Richardson, Amelia Boynton Robinson, Jo Ann Robinson, Cleveland Sellers, Robert Smalls, the students in the court case Edwards v. South Carolina, Ida B. Wells-Barnett

Special thanks to our former interns Angelica Gajewski and Kathy Wang.

This episode originally aired on February 28, 2025.

Disrupted
Kevin Chang Barnum
Kevin Chang Barnum is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio’s weekly show Disrupted. Kevin grew up in Connecticut and started his radio work at his graduate university’s radio station, KUCI. He has also worked for HRN, a network of food and beverage podcasts.
Khalilah Brown-Dean
Dr. Khalilah L. Brown-Dean is an award-winning scholar at Wesleyan University, author, and host of 'Disrupted' on Connecticut Public.
Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn Doyon-Aitken is the Deputy Director of Audio Storytelling and Talk Shows
Meg Dalton
Meg Dalton is the director of audio storytelling and talk shows for Connecticut Public where she oversees the station’s talk shows and podcasts, including the limited series 'In Absentia'.
Megan Fitzgerald
Meg Fitzgerald is the senior manager of projects and radio programming.
