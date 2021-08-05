© 2021 Connecticut Public

Celebrating Summer Food With Author Terry Walters

Published August 5, 2021 at 10:40 AM EDT
Terry Walters, author of Eat Clean Live Well
Julie Bidwell
/
Terry Walters, author of Eat Clean Live Well

Summertime is the time when we crave healthy, juicy, cooling foods. . .and the fresher, the better! This week on Seasoned, we’re celebrating the foods of summer and talking with local author, Terry Walters. Terry’s books include Clean Food, Clean Start, and her latest, Eat Clean Live Well. Terry explains what clean eating means to her and offers advice about eating seasonally for optimum health. There’s no better way to see what’s in season than walking through a farmers’ market, so we head to the West End Farmers’ Market in Hartford and talk to the farmers, bakers, and shoppers about what to eat right now.

Robyn Doyon-Aitken and Catie Talarski produced this show.

Guest:
Terry Walters – Author of Eat Clean Live Well

Featured Recipes:
Grilled Pineapple Salsa
Golden Beet and Blackberry Salad
Grilled Sweet Corn with Spicy Rub

Seasoned
Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn is the senior producer of Seasoned, a show celebrating food and farms. She’s filled in as a producer for several of our local shows, most notably, Where We Live. In 2021, she was part of the team that received first place in the Interview category from the Public Media Journalists Association for the episode “Who Owns History? Connecticut Woman Sues Harvard For Family Photos.” She produced The Faith Middleton Food Schmooze® from November 2015 until the broadcast ended. Before that, she ate her way through the previous seven years of Fine Cooking magazine while its web producer. Robyn is food-obsessed, loves to bake, and constantly thinks about people in the food world, both nationally and locally, who have compelling stories to tell about food.
Marysol Castro
Marysol Castro, co-host of Seasoned.
Chef Plum
Chef Plum, co-host of Seasoned.
