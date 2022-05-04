Food waste is an opportunity to boost food security and generate energy

In 2018, the EPA estimated that more food made its way to landfills and incinerators than any other type of trash. This hour, we’re talking with people who help us understand food waste and its impacts. How much food are we wasting and how might we turn food waste into opportunities to reduce food insecurity and generate energy? We talk with Katy Hart, an expert from ReFED, a national non-profit dedicated to ending food loss and waste across the U.S. food system. We also talk with CT Public’s Patrick Skahill about his reporting on where our trash goes and how Connecticut and neighboring states are viewing food waste as a resource to reclaim. Plus, Matt Joswiack is a New York chef who turns restaurant food waste into meals that nourish his community.

For more information about food waste in Connecticut and New England, read or listen to Patrick’s story “Out of the trash, saving cash: How food waste could transform New England’s garbage,” and watch the video featuring Domingo Medina’s subscription composting company, Peels & Wheels in New Haven.

GUESTS:



Katy Hart: Operations Director of ReFED.

Operations Director of ReFED. Patrick Skahill: Senior reporter at Connecticut Public.

Senior reporter at Connecticut Public. Matt Jozwiack: Founder and CEO of Rethink Food, based in New York.

This show was produced by Robyn Doyon-Aitken, Catie Talarski, Emily Charash, and Katrice Claudio. Our interns are Sara Gasparotto and Michayla Savitt.

Seasoned is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!