Tea time: The history of tea, herbal blends, and how chefs cook with tea

Published September 1, 2022 at 11:11 AM EDT
Second only to water, tea is the most consumed beverage in the world. But for something we drink so much, we know surprisingly little about it. This week on Seasoned, we learn about tea from local experts. We talk to two tea importers in the state about what tea is, the characteristics of different types of teas, and how to savor the experience of drinking great tea. Plus, we talk to two herbal tea farmers about the benefits of herbal tea, as well as chefs who incorporate tea into their cooking.

Guests:

Featured Recipe: Hibiscus-Rose Tea Vinaigrette

This show was produced by Robyn Doyon-Aitken and Catie Talarski. Our interns were Zshekinah Collier and Joseph Vazquez.

Seasoned is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

This episode originally aired April 8, 2021

Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn is the senior producer of 'Seasoned,' a show celebrating food and farms. She's food-obsessed, loves to bake, and constantly thinks about people in the food world, both nationally and locally, who have compelling stories to tell about food.
Marysol Castro
Marysol Castro, co-host of Seasoned.
Chef Plum
Chef Plum, co-host of Seasoned.
Catie Talarski
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
Zshekinah Collier
Zshekinah Collier is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio’s weekly show 'Disrupted.' Previously she was a Radio Production & Storytelling Intern and contributed to 'Audacious,' 'The Colin McEnroe Show,' 'Seasoned,' and 'Where We Live.'
Related Content