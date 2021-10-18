Alcohol is bad for us. So why have humans been drinking it for thousands of years?

Drinking alcohol has a number of negative impacts. But humans have been doing it for thousands of years, and show no signs of stopping.

This hour, we discuss why we drink, why more people are moving towards sobriety through the “sober curious” movement, and the rise of nonalcoholic cocktails.

Edward Slingerland - Author of Drunk: How We Sipped, Danced, and Stumbled Our Way to Civilization , and a professor of philosophy at the University of British Columbia

- Author of , and a professor of philosophy at the University of British Columbia Hilary Sheinbaum - Journalist and author of The Dry Challenge: How to Lose the Booze for Dry January, Sober October, and Any Other Alcohol-Free Month

- Journalist and author of Elva Ramirez - Journalist, media consultant and author of Zero Proof Cocktails: 90 Non-Alcoholic Recipes for Mindful Drinking

