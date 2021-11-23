© 2021 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

The enduring appeal of boy bands, from ‘Bye Bye Bye’ to ‘Butter’

Published November 23, 2021 at 1:00 PM EST
New Kids On The Block fans
Peter Power
/
Toronto Star via Getty Images
Fans get New Kids On The Block tickets in October 1990.

From New Kids on the Block to *NSYNC to One Direction, boy bands have been a staple of popular music for decades.

This hour, a look at the history — and future — of boy bands.

GUESTS:

  • Brad Fischetti - The surviving member of LFO
  • Aja Romano - A culture staff writer for Vox
  • Maria Sherman - Author of Larger Than Life: A History of Boy Bands from NKOTB to BTS

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show, which originally aired September 1, 2021.

