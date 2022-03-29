© 2022 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

Looking at our world through glass

Published March 29, 2022 at 10:00 AM EDT
Glass is all around us: from windows and mirrors, to phone screens and fiber optic cables.

This hour, we learn how glass helped shape our world, efforts to create different types of glasses, and what it's like to make art out of glass.

GUESTS:

  • John Garrison: Professor at Grinnell College, and author of the book Glass.
  • Alexis Clare: Professor of Glass Science at Alfred University. 
  • Eric Meek: Senior Manager of Hot Glass Programs at the Corning Museum of Glass.

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for 'The Colin McEnroe Show'. She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern, in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC, and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show 'Next.'
