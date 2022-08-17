© 2022 Connecticut Public

How indexes help organize our world

Published August 17, 2022 at 1:00 PM EDT
A page from an index at the back of a non-fiction book.
Jonathan McNicol
/
Connecticut Public

Chances are you’ve used an index at the back of a book. But how much thought have you given to their creation, their function, their history?

This hour: more than you ever thought to wonder about the role of indexes in our world.

Plus, we get mixed up in the world of cookbook indexes.

GUESTS:

Colin McEnroe, Eugene Amatruda, and Jonathan McNicol contributed to this show, which originally aired March 2, 2022.

The Colin McEnroe Show bookslanguagehistorytechnology
Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for 'The Colin McEnroe Show'. She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern, in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC, and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show 'Next.'
