How indexes help organize our world

Chances are you’ve used an index at the back of a book. But how much thought have you given to their creation, their function, their history?

This hour: more than you ever thought to wonder about the role of indexes in our world.

Plus, we get mixed up in the world of cookbook indexes.

GUESTS:



Paula Clarke Bain: Professional indexer

Professional indexer Dennis Duncan: Author of Index, A History of The: A Bookish Adventure from Medieval Manuscripts to the Digital Age

Author of Elizabeth Parson: Professional indexer

Colin McEnroe, Eugene Amatruda, and Jonathan McNicol contributed to this show, which originally aired March 2, 2022.