‘Megafauna mania:’ our obsession with mountain lions and other large predators

Bears, bobcats, coyotes, and deer are repopulating repopulating Connecticut, despite being hunted to near extinction by early settlers. Is the mountain lion among those returning?

The CT Department of Energy and Environmental Protection thinks it’s unlikely. They investigate hundreds of mountain lion sightings every year without finding physical evidence of their presence. The sightings increased in 2011, after a driver hit and killed a mountain lion who was trying to cross the Merritt Parkway in Milford. But his DNA was traced to South Dakota.

Mountain lions in Connecticut are a lot like BigFoot and the Loch Ness monster: elusive and spectacular creatures that are widely spotted but leave no trace.

Today, we talk about wildlife in Connecticut, including the Greenwich mountain lion and Buddy the beefalo.

Jason Hawley is a wildlife biologist for the CT Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP)

William Stolzenburg is a screenwriter, journalist, and author who writes about science and wildlife. He's the author of three books including Heart of Lion: a Lone Cat's Walk Across America.

Ed Benecchi is a retired police officer, who served most recently as captain in the Plymouth police department

