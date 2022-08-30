© 2022 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Colin McEnroe Show logo
The Colin McEnroe Show

Put your hands together for a show about clapping

Published August 30, 2022 at 9:51 AM EDT
Couple Clapping
CSA Images/Getty Images/Vetta
/
Vetta
Couple Clapping

This hour, Colin and his guests wrap their heads around clapping -- its history, its varied permutations, and the kinds of occasions on which people applaud.

GUESTS: 

  • Gavin Witt: Professor of theater history at Towson University and long-time dramaturg
  • Erin Elstner: Percussionist and professor of percussion at Webster University
  • Frank Rizzo: Theater critic for Variety and other publications

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

The Colin McEnroe Show is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Colin McEnroe, Dylan Reyes, Jonathan McNicol, Cat Pastor, and Lily Tyson contributed to this show.

Tags

The Colin McEnroe Show musictheaterhistory
Stay Connected
Jennifer LaRue
Jennifer LaRue is a freelance writer, editor, publicist, and producer. She’s written about health and travel for The Washington Post, published four children’s picture books, and hosted hundreds of virtual author talks during the pandemic. She’s a little bit giddy about producing for The Colin McEnroe Show.
See stories by Jennifer LaRue
Related Content