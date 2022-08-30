Put your hands together for a show about clapping

This hour, Colin and his guests wrap their heads around clapping -- its history, its varied permutations, and the kinds of occasions on which people applaud.

GUESTS:



Gavin Witt : Professor of theater history at Towson University and long-time dramaturg

: Professor of theater history at and long-time dramaturg Erin Elstner: Percussionist and professor of percussion at Webster University

Percussionist and professor of percussion at Frank Rizzo: Theater critic for Variety and other publications

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter .

The Colin McEnroe Show is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Colin McEnroe, Dylan Reyes, Jonathan McNicol, Cat Pastor, and Lily Tyson contributed to this show.