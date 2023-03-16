Our 13th* (almost) annual March Madness show

Listen live Thursday at 1 p.m.

March Madness is upon us!

And so the only logical thing to do is to get improv comedian Julia Pistell and the actual Bill Curry together to talk basketball for an hour on the radio.

That may not be the only logical thing to do. It may be that that’s not actually a logical thing to do at all.

But we’re doing it anyway.

*It’s our 13th one of these unless it isn’t. Our thinking is that we’ve done this show every year from 2010 on, but for 2020. There’s a mention, in our 2013 edition of this show, of our having done a 2010 edition of this show. But no evidence of the 2010 edition of the show survives on the internet. And yet we’re still fairly confident it’s a thing that we did.

GUESTS:



Bill Curry: Playing the part of Bill Curry

Playing the part of Bill Curry Frankie Graziano: Host of The Wheelhouse on Connecticut Public

Host of on Connecticut Public Julia Pistell: A founding member of Sea Tea Improv, a contributing producer on this show, and a number of other things

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.