The Colin McEnroe Show

‘It always means something’: Connecticut in the movies

By Jonathan McNicol
Published October 13, 2023 at 1:00 PM EDT
(MR. BLANDINGS BUILDS HIS DREAMHOUSE) USA, 1948, Regie: H.C. Potter, CARY GRANT, MYRNA LOY, MELVYN DOUGLAS, Stichwort: Modell, Haus, Hausmodell.
United Archives / FilmPublicityArchive / United Arch
/
Hulton Archive / via Getty Images
Cary Grant, Myrna Loy, and Illeana Douglas’ grandfather Melvyn Douglas in a colorized publicity shot for ‘Mr. Blandings Builds His Dream House’ (1948).

Illeana Douglas’ new book is Connecticut in the Movies: From Dream Houses to Dark Suburbia. It isn’t just an encyclopedia of appearances by and references to Connecticut in movies. But rather, it’s a history and theory of ‘Connecticut movies,’ something close to a genre unto itself with its own set of signs and meanings.

This hour, Illeana Douglas and David Edelstein join us to take a Not Necessarily The Nose-style look at the Nutmeg State on the silver screen.

GUESTS:

  • Illeana Douglas: The Official Movie Star of The Colin McEnroe Show and the author, most recently, of Connecticut in the Movies
  • David Edelstein: America’s Greatest Living Film Critic

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan is a producer for ‘The Colin McEnroe Show.’ His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on Connecticut Public’s talk shows and news magazines. He’s as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident.
