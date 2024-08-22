© 2024 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

From jingles to Beyoncé: How music shapes political campaigns

By Lily Tyson
Published August 22, 2024 at 10:54 AM EDT
Democratic presidential candidate Bill Clinton plays saxophone in 1992 while some of his supporters sing and dance.
Peter Turnley
/
Corbis / Getty
Democratic presidential candidate Bill Clinton plays saxophone in 1992 while some of his supporters sing and dance.

This hour, we look at how political campaigns use music, from the history of political jingles, to how Harris and Trump are using music in this 2024 election.

GUESTS: 

Colin McEnroe and Eugene Amatruda contributed to this show.

Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for The Colin McEnroe Show. She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show Next. Lily can be reached at ltyson@ctpublic.org.
