From jingles to Beyoncé: How music shapes political campaigns
This hour, we look at how political campaigns use music, from the history of political jingles, to how Harris and Trump are using music in this 2024 election.
GUESTS:
- Dana Gorzelany-Mostak: Associate Professor of Music at Georgia College. She is the founder of Trax on the Trail, a website and research project that tracks and catalogs the soundscapes of US presidential elections. Her new book is Tracks on the Trail: Popular Music, Race, and the US Presidency
- Eric Kasper: Professor of Political Science at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. He's the author of Don’t Stop Thinking About the Music: The Politics of Songs and Musicians in Presidential Campaigns
- Charlie Harding: Music journalist, songwriter, and producer. He is the co-creator and co-host of the podcast “Switched on Pop.” He's also an adjunct professor of music at NYU.
- Justin Patch: Associate Professor and Chair of Music at Vassar College. His new book is The Art of Populism in US Politics: Pro-Trump DIY Popular Culture
Colin McEnroe and Eugene Amatruda contributed to this show.