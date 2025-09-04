© 2025 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

Beyond woods and roads: The life and poetry of Robert Frost

By Lily Tyson
Published September 4, 2025 at 1:00 PM EDT
Robert Frost as photographed in 1962.
Robert Frost as photographed in 1962.
Adam Plunkett with Colin in Connecticut Public’s Studio Five on February 24, 2025.
Adam Plunkett with Colin in Connecticut Public’s Studio Five on February 24, 2025.
You have probably encountered Robert Frost through his poems “Stopping by Woods on a Snowy Evening” or “The Road Not Taken.” But how much do you know about the man behind the poetry and the rest of his work?

This hour, we learn about the life and poetry of Robert Frost and discover how he’s helped to inspire other poets.

GUESTS:

  • Sydney Lea: Former poet laureate of Vermont and the author of 16 poetry collections, seven collections of personal essays, and two novels
  • Adam Plunkett: Literary critic and the author of Love and Need: The Life of Robert Frost’s Poetry

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, Dylan Reyes, and Kathy Wang contributed to this show, which originally aired February 24, 2025.

Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for The Colin McEnroe Show. She's also a producer of the podcast 'Generation Barney.' She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show Next. Lily can be reached at ltyson@ctpublic.org.
