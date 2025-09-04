Beyond woods and roads: The life and poetry of Robert Frost

You have probably encountered Robert Frost through his poems “Stopping by Woods on a Snowy Evening” or “The Road Not Taken.” But how much do you know about the man behind the poetry and the rest of his work?

This hour, we learn about the life and poetry of Robert Frost and discover how he’s helped to inspire other poets.

GUESTS:



Sydney Lea: Former poet laureate of Vermont and the author of 16 poetry collections, seven collections of personal essays, and two novels

Former poet laureate of Vermont and the author of 16 poetry collections, seven collections of personal essays, and two novels Adam Plunkett: Literary critic and the author of Love and Need: The Life of Robert Frost’s Poetry

The Colin McEnroe Show is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Subscribe to The Noseletter, an email compendium of merriment, secrets, and ancient wisdom brought to you by The Colin McEnroe Show.

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, Dylan Reyes, and Kathy Wang contributed to this show, which originally aired February 24, 2025.