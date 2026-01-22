© 2026 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

Kalaallit Nunaat: An exploration of Greenland

By Jonathan McNicol
Published January 22, 2026 at 1:00 PM EST
FILE: Elevated town view of Disko Bay, Ilulissat, Greenland at sunset.
Walter Bibikow
/
Getty Images
Disko Bay, Ilulissat, Greenland, at sunset.

Greenland is the largest island in the world. Its landmass accounts for 95% of the Kingdom of Denmark, but it’s 80% covered in ice sheet.

Greenland takes up roughly the same area as Alaska and California combined, while its population is roughly the same size as the population of … West Haven, Connecticut.

Oh, and you may have noticed that Greenland has been in the news a bit lately.

This hour: an exploration of Greenland.

GUESTS:

Colin McEnroe contributed to this show.

Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan McNicol is a producer for 'The Colin McEnroe Show.'
