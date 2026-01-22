Kalaallit Nunaat: An exploration of Greenland
Greenland is the largest island in the world. Its landmass accounts for 95% of the Kingdom of Denmark, but it’s 80% covered in ice sheet.
Greenland takes up roughly the same area as Alaska and California combined, while its population is roughly the same size as the population of … West Haven, Connecticut.
Oh, and you may have noticed that Greenland has been in the news a bit lately.
This hour: an exploration of Greenland.
GUESTS:
- Elizabeth Buchanan: The author, most recently, of So You Want To Own Greenland? Lessons from the Vikings to Trump
- Simon Lynge: A Greenlandic-Danish singer-songwriter
Colin McEnroe contributed to this show.