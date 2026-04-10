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The Colin McEnroe Show

All calls: Special make-up Friday edition

By Jonathan McNicol
Published April 10, 2026 at 1:00 PM EDT
Wall-mounted telephones in booths at the Connecticut State Capitol in Hartford.
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public

We did our usual all-calls show earlier this week. Except that our phones didn’t work. And our computers were messed up. And there probably wasn’t any running water.

But the point is, we couldn’t actually take your calls during our all-calls call-in show this week.

So we decided to try again.

This hour, the conversation winds around to Trump signs around the neighborhood, cheeses, grilled cheeses, Victor Orban’s re-election hopes, Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat on Prime Video, Tucker Carlson … anything. Seemingly everything.‌

The Colin McEnroe Show is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

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Colin McEnroe, Eugene Amatruda, Robyn-Doyon Aitken, and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.

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Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan is a producer for ‘The Colin McEnroe Show.’ His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on Connecticut Public’s talk shows and news magazines. He’s as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident. Jonathan can be reached at jmcnicol@ctpublic.org.
See stories by Jonathan McNicol