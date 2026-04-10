All calls: Special make-up Friday edition

We did our usual all-calls show earlier this week. Except that our phones didn’t work. And our computers were messed up. And there probably wasn’t any running water.

But the point is, we couldn’t actually take your calls during our all-calls call-in show this week.

So we decided to try again.

This hour, the conversation winds around to Trump signs around the neighborhood, cheeses, grilled cheeses, Victor Orban’s re-election hopes, Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat on Prime Video, Tucker Carlson … anything. Seemingly everything.‌

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Colin McEnroe, Eugene Amatruda, Robyn-Doyon Aitken, and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.