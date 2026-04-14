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The Colin McEnroe Show

An hour with poet Christian Wiman

By Lily Tyson
Published April 14, 2026 at 1:00 PM EDT
Christian Wiman and Colin at the Old Refectory at Yale Divinity School in New Haven on April 6, 2026.
1 of 4  — Christian Wiman CMS event
Christian Wiman and Colin at the Old Refectory at Yale Divinity School in New Haven on April 6, 2026.
Jonathan McNicol / Connecticut Public
Christian Wiman at the Old Refectory at Yale Divinity School in New Haven on April 6, 2026.
2 of 4  — Christian Wiman CMS event
Christian Wiman at the Old Refectory at Yale Divinity School in New Haven on April 6, 2026.
Jonathan McNicol / Connecticut Public
Colin at the Old Refectory at Yale Divinity School in New Haven on April 6, 2026.
3 of 4  — Christian Wiman CMS event
Colin at the Old Refectory at Yale Divinity School in New Haven on April 6, 2026.
Jonathan McNicol / Connecticut Public
The Colin McEnroe Show at the Old Refectory at Yale Divinity School in New Haven on April 6, 2026.
4 of 4  — Christian Wiman CMS event
The Colin McEnroe Show at the Old Refectory at Yale Divinity School in New Haven on April 6, 2026.
Jonathan McNicol / Connecticut Public

What is the relationship between consciousness and the divine? How are poetry and faith connected? Why write poetry? We present an hour with Colin and poet Christian Wiman live from Yale Divinity School, where they discuss poetry, consciousness, faith, awe, and whatever else is on their minds.

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Colin McEnroe, Maegn Boone, Jonathan McNicol, Robyn Doyon-Aitken, Katrice Kemble, and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show. Special thanks to Yale Divinity School and Dean Gregory Sterling, Tom Krattenmaker, Sachin Ramabhadran, Kit Heeley, and Campbell Harmon.

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Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for 'The Colin McEnroe Show'. She's also a producer of the narrative podcasts 'Generation Barney' and 'Generation Gilmore Girls.' She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show 'Next'. Lily can be reached at ltyson@ctpublic.org.
See stories by Lily Tyson