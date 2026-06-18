Song of the summer, 2026

We have done a version of this show every single year since 2013. And we did it in 2011. We probably even did one in 2010. (We just can’t prove it.)

So it’s a bit of a tradition. It’s a tradition that … makes some people angry, we realize.

And that has a lot to do with how we define the term “song of the summer.” We use the Amanda Dobbins definition:

Let’s be clear about how this works: There is no such thing as a “personal” song of summer. We do not anoint multiple songs of summer. There can only be one; the Song of Summer, by its very definition, is a consensus choice. It is the song that wrecks wedding dance floors. It is the song that you and your mother begrudgingly agree on (even though your mom has no idea what rhymes with “hug me” and won’t stop yelling it in public). It does not necessarily have to hit No. 1 on the charts, but it should probably be on the charts because it must be widely played. It must bring people together. It must be a shared enthusiasm.

So it’s our job here to figure out what song from 2026 will get added to the long list of song of the summer classics like “Party Rock Anthem,” “Call Me Maybe,” “Despacito,” and “Blurred Lines.”

And if we’re wrong, well, it really just won’t matter at all.

GUESTS:



Xandra Ellin: Produces The Global Story for the BBC

Produces for the BBC Sam Hadelman: Director of public relations at Dark Matter Media

Director of public relations at Dark Matter Media Dylan Reyes: Technical producer of The Colin McEnroe Show

Technical producer of Brendan Jay Sullivan: A writer, producer, and DJ best known for his work with Lady Gaga

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Colin McEnroe and Eugene Amatruda contributed to this show.

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